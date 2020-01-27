Science Experiments from Vernier Software & Technology Now Available in LabArchives Lab Builder

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology recently partnered with LabArchives to provide higher education science instructors with easy access to customized experiments that use Vernier data-collection technology. Instructors can now use the LabArchives Lab Builder platform to access Vernier experiments covering human physiology, biology, chemistry, physics, and renewable energy.

"Through our partnership with LabArchives, instructors utilizing Lab Builder will have access to hundreds of experiments they can use to further incorporate data collection into their course instruction," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Instructors can easily customize these experiments to meet their various teaching needs and to engage students in the type of robust scientific data collection they will experience in the field."

The newly added Vernier experiments are fully adaptable based on instructors' varied lab setups, equipment, and objectives. The Vernier library within Lab Builder features well-tested, ready-to-go experiments that give students the opportunity to gain practical and relevant data-collection and analysis experience.

The LabArchives digital lab notebook, in conjunction with Lab Builder content and Vernier experiments, provides a comprehensive, authentic course experience and prepares students to succeed in real-world laboratory settings. This partnership helps add more tools to an instructor's teaching tool kit and helps students gain valuable experience using data-collection technology.

To learn more about the Vernier and LabArchives partnership, visit http://www.vernier.com/lab-archives .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

About LabArchives

LabArchives is a SaaS application platform dedicated to better science. Used in research labs and higher education laboratory courses, LabArchives products are used by more than 400,000 scientists and professors to store, organize, share and publish their laboratory data. More than 400 of the world's leading research institutions trust LabArchives for research data management, collection and research compliance. For more information, visit https://blog.labarchives.com/ or https://www.labarchives.com .

