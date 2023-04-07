AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking literary experiment, author Alfred Ines has written Zero, a thrilling science fiction novella composed almost entirely by the advanced AI language model GPT-4. This is the first in a series of three planned novellas for the Zero series.

Science Fiction Novella Written Entirely by AI: Introducing "Zero" by Alfred Ines (PRNewsfoto/Alfred Ines)

Zero tells the gripping story of a futuristic world where two factions, the Skybourne and Deepborn, are locked in a cosmic struggle for the enigmatic Planet Zero. The novella's characters, plot, and most of the story were developed by GPT-4 with minimal guidance from the author. It was written over the course of one day. The cover was generated by Open AI's image generator, DALL-E 2.

In a recent interview, the author revealed that the project began as an experiment to explore the potential of GPT-4 in crafting a compelling science fiction story. "I was fascinated by the idea of finding out what an AI can do on its own with minimal guidance. The result is a passable story. It's certainly not equal to what a talented writer can do. But at the same time, it's probably better than a lot of what's out there."

Previously, the author published a successful legal thriller called The Law of the Sea under the pen name Dave Gerard. The Law of the Sea is a legal thriller that has sold several thousand copies and has a 4.4/5 rating on nearly 1,000 Amazon reviews. In contrast to Zero, The Law of the Sea was written the old-fashioned way, without the assistance of AI.

Alfred Ines looks forward to exploring the boundaries of writing with AI. "I expect that, at least right now, AI will be a collaborative tool. Working with it may feel more like sculpting. The next thing I'm looking to try with AI is going to be a novel that's as good as a talented author might write, but written with the ease of having AI doing the heavy lifting. I'm excited to see how it works out."

Zero is available as a Kindle eBook on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C1KZ7R5K/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1POW7JSEP1I6C&keywords=zero+alfred+ines&qid=1680726163&sprefix=zero+alfred+ine%2Caps%2C93&sr=8-1.

The author can be contacted at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Dov Preminger

+1 512-610-3503

SOURCE Alfred Ines