Science, Language & Arts International School Expands Programs

"We are building an international learning center with language and cultural programming for children and adults, with the school at its core," said Jennifer Wilkin, Director. "SLA is launching school-day, after-school, and weekend programming for children in fall 2018 and launching ALL-NEW programs for adults in the winter of 2018/19."

A sampling of offerings will include:

Immersive language classes (children and adults)

Language immersive activities

Tutoring

Adult-and-baby/toddler activities

Cultural programs (films, lectures, festivals)

Birthday parties

Since its founding in 2011, SLA has grown at a tremendous rate, expanding in grade levels and language tracks offered each year. By 2024, SLA will realize its goal to become a full French and Mandarin immersion Nursery to Grade 8 school with a full menu of language and cultural programming outside of the school day for children and adults.

Attend an upcoming information session to learn about SLA's unique approach or sign up for a summer session to experience the program firsthand.

Locations:

Main Campus in Downtown Brooklyn (NEW!)

Early Childhood Annex in Carroll Gardens

Note: Substantial academic scholarships are now available for French-speaking applicants in Grades 2–5 and Mandarin-speaking applicants in Pre-K for the 2018-19 school year

ABOUT SLA: Science, Language & Arts International School (SLA) was founded on a deep-seated belief in the limitless capabilities of children. A hands-on, project-based approach is informed by brain development research and promotes collaborative learning and critical thinking. At SLA, students' innate curiosity and creativity is nurtured and celebrated through exploration, observation, and experimentation. An integrated curriculum and language-immersive environment in French and Mandarin provides a context for learning that deepens students' understanding and broadens their perspectives. Learn more: https://slaschool.org/about/

