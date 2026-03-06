Science Minister Highlights Innovation Cultivation for Next 5 Yrs

BEIJING, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Science and Technology Daily:

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), original and pioneering scientific research will be further strengthened. Efforts will be made to promote the systematic deployment of basic research and advance breakthroughs in frontier sectors such as AI and quantum technology, China's Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun said.

He was speaking at an interview after the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5.

China's sci-tech course has developed rapidly, reaching new heights, with its Global Innovation Index ranking rising to 10th place, Yin said.

In 2025, China's total R&D expenditure exceeded 3.92 trillion RMB, with an R&D intensity of 2.8 percent. Investment in basic research reached nearly 280 billion RMB, comprising 7.08 percent of total R&D investment. This is the first time investment in basic research exceeded seven percent, setting a new record.

Yin emphasized the role of sci-tech innovation in steering the development of new quality productive forces over the next five years. The focus will be on building a modernized industrial system to drive the transfer and upgrade of traditional industries.

Emerging industries will be fostered to create more trillion-RMB-level industrial clusters, and industries of the future planned to cultivate new economic growth drivers.

The comprehensive efficiency of the national innovation system needs to be enhanced, Yin said. Strategic sci-tech strength and collaborative innovation will be strengthened, as will regional innovation systems.

Yin emphasized the importance of developing a world-class innovation ecosystem. The foundational sci-tech capabilities will be enhanced and the development of world-class journals and databases bolstered while promoting open access to resources. Intellectual property protection will be strengthened.

China will strengthen international exchanges and cooperation, and lead or participate in international big science projects and organizations.

Regarding the integrated development of sci-tech innovation and industrial innovation, Yin said a new pattern of planning, deployment and advancement of sci-tech innovation and industrial innovation as a unified whole will be formed.

Strengthening high-quality sci-tech supply will be a priority. A batch of national major sci-tech projects will be implemented to provide industrial development with more powerful sci-tech support. Particular emphasis will be placed on achieving breakthroughs in fields such as integrated circuits, AI, biomanufacturing, quantum technology, brain-computer interfaces and nuclear fusion energy.

Yin also stressed reinforcing the principal role of enterprises in technological innovation. More innovation resources will flow toward enterprises and fostering leading sci-tech enterprises will be accelerated.

Enterprises will be supported in spearheading the creation of innovation consortia to undertake more research tasks. The additional tax deductions on enterprises' R&D expenses will be increased to encourage their greater investment in science and technology.

The efficient transformation and application of sci-tech achievements will be promoted, with deepened reform, building more proof-of-concept and pilot-scale testing platforms, and developing application scenarios and making them more accessible.

Sci-tech financial services will also be developed, guiding capital toward early-stage, small-scale, long-term investments and hard technology to provide more financial products for the integrated development of sci-tech and industrial innovation.

Yin also suggested supporting local pilot initiatives, guiding regions to leverage their unique resource endowments to strengthen their innovative strengths and distinctive industries.

Cross-regional cooperation and coordinated development among urban clusters will be encouraged. Support will be provided to develop new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions across all regions.

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily