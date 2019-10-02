"Science News" Presents The SN 10: Scientists to Watch

Each scientist included in the SN 10 was nominated by a Nobel laureate, recently elected member of the National Academy of Sciences or, for the first time, a scientist previously named to our SN 10 list. All are age 40 or under, and were selected by Science News staff for their potential to shape the science of the future.

Science News is proud to present this year's SN 10:

Brett McGuire , 32, National Radio Astronomy Observatory

, 32, National Radio Astronomy Observatory Michelle O'Malley , 37, University of California, Santa Barbara

37, Parag Pathak , 39, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

, 39, Malin Pinsky , 38, Rutgers University

, 38, Stanley Qi , 36, Stanford University

, 36, Monika Schleier-Smith , 36, Stanford University

, 36, Maryam Shanechi , 38, University of Southern California

, 38, Seth Shipman , 36, Gladstone Institutes and University of California, San Francisco

, 36, Gladstone Institutes and Abigail Swann , 38, University of Washington

, 38, Andrea Young , 35, University of California, Santa Barbara

"Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers named to this prestigious list!" said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. "These amazing women and men are making ground-breaking discoveries. I am delighted that Science News is able to honor them."

Nancy Shute, Editor in Chief of Science News, added, "We so often cover the results of scientists' work, but not how they did that work, or what motivates them through the long, often frustrating research process. We're thrilled to be able to recognize the work of these outstanding scientists, and to give people a glimpse into their remarkable lives."

Abigail Swann has also been named the inaugural winner of the $1,000 Jon C. Graff, Ph.D. Prize for Excellence in Science Communications. Swann was selected for her mastery of conveying complex ideas with clarity, making science accessible to a variety of audiences. In choosing a winner from the SN 10, the selection committee also considered the scientists' use of media, acknowledgement of scientific research as iterative and ability to communicate the long-term value of their work.

The selection committee was composed of alumni of the Society's science competitions. A Science News reader since 1974, Graff is a pioneer in digital cryptography.

View the 10 stories of these incredible scientists at www.sciencenews.org/article/sn-10-scientists-to-watch-2019

About Science News

Science News has been covering the latest discoveries in science, technology and medicine since 1921, and is published by Society for Science & the Public. It offers readers award-winning news and features, commentary, multimedia and access to archives going back to 1924. Concise, current and comprehensive, the magazine provides an approachable overview of all fields and applications of science and technology.

For more information about Science News, please visit sciencenews.org or follow on Facebook and Twitter .

About Society for Science & the Public

Society for Science & the Public is dedicated to the achievement of young scientists in independent research and to public engagement in science. Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the International Science and Engineering Fair, and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its award-winning magazine, Science News and Science News for Students, Society for Science & the Public is committed to inform, educate, and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

