Science Proves Soap and Water are the Safest Solution for Handwashing

WATERBURY, Conn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everywhere we turn, there is a notice to wash our hands, and usually with hand sanitizer nearby. But what is in these hand sanitizers and are they causing more harm than good?

According to a recent World Health Organization report, an obsession with germ-killing has resulted in antibiotic-resistant bacteria in every corner of the globe, and can be attributed to the overuse of antibiotics and hand sanitizer. Triclosan, found in hand sanitizers, may lead to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. A 2011 study by the Epidemic Intelligence Service at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that healthcare employees who used hand sanitizer, instead of routine handwashing with soap and water, were nearly six times more at risk for outbreaks of norovirus. There are other concerns related to hand sanitizer, including the body's absorption of harmful BPA, dangerous phthalates, and parabens. Hand sanitizer usage is also associated with allergy development in young children.

Then, there's the issue of effectiveness. Which method is best to get rid of germs: handwashing with soap and water or hand sanitizer? The CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water whenever possible because handwashing reduces all types of germs and contaminants. Although alcohol-based hand sanitizers can inactivate many types of microbes when used correctly, people may not use enough of the sanitizers or may wipe it off before it has dried. The CDC also states that hand sanitizers may not work well when hands are heavily soiled or greasy.

The need for more public handwashing opportunities is critical. Eemax, a manufacturer of tankless electric water heaters, is committed to providing endless, on-demand warm water for comfortable and effective handwashing.

Eemax is working with businesses across the United States to install handwashing facilities in new and unexpected places.

