Science Table by Anatomage Brings Real Learning Experiences through Virtual Experiments

News provided by

Anatomage

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

New technology saves institutions time and money on traditional lab equipment while promoting real-life understanding of science concepts through advanced, virtual experiments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, an education technology company, today released Science Table by Anatomage, a digital laboratory platform that enables students to perform virtual scientific experiments on a large scale 7 foot-long touch-screen table.

Continue Reading
Science Table by Anatomage inspires students and gets them excited about science through virtual experiments and cinematic-quality visuals.
Science Table by Anatomage inspires students and gets them excited about science through virtual experiments and cinematic-quality visuals.

Powered by Anatomage's leading expertise in 3D visualization technology, the platform offers a cinematic educational experience with stunning visuals, allowing students to see and learn science unlike ever before. Whether it's diving into the microscopic world, or flying into the cosmic realm, students can discover science in a way that is not possible at their school lab benchtop. Science Table by Anatomage inspires the next generation of learners with its 60+ virtual experiments in biology, chemistry, and physics.

Designed for students in middle schools, high schools and colleges, Science Table by Anatomage's experiments replicate physical lab procedures, while requiring students to take the initiative and solve problems to achieve the desired outcomes. The gamified approach fosters hands-on collaboration, enabling students to explore science together.

"Science Table by Anatomage's high-quality and realistic scientific visuals closely mimic the experience of conducting the real experiment," said Jack Choi, Anatomage founder and CEO. "The virtual environment gives students and educators access to unique experiments that would otherwise be impossible to do in the classroom."

Getting students excited about STEM demands more than just traditional materials such as textbooks, bland images and dull simulations. With this in mind, Science Table by Anatomage experiments feature striking visuals bringing real-world examples into the laboratory activities. Students can actively engage with game-like virtual experiments such as

  • Fruit Fly Genetics - Study autosomal and sex-linked traits, such as eye color, body color, and wing shape, by creating new generations of fruit flies without the hassle of real flies.
  • Lithium-Ion Battery - Investigate the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries at the atomic level.
  • Natural Selection - Simulate peppered moth experiments to see how different colored moths survive better in light and dark environments. 

To enhance student learning experiences, the Science Table by Anatomage platform makes lab experiments - integral to science learning - both safe and odorless, removing risks associated with chemical and biological hazards. Students can confidently explore chemical reactions without the worry of spills or accidents. Risk-free dissections of 3D animal cadavers eliminates concerns over potential injuries from scalpels. Even topics like nuclear fission and chain reactions can be safely examined virtually, since a real-life approach is not feasible.

In addition to amplifying student learning, Science Table by Anatomage is also a tool that lessens the burden on teachers. With experiments tailored to AP, NGSS, and IB standards, teachers no longer need to search for visuals to incorporate into their lessons. They have immediate access to top-quality, interactive materials that are ready for use. With Science Table by Anatomage, lab experiments are not a hassle for teachers. They can save hours spent on tasks like preparing agarose gels and cleaning up during the gel electrophoresis experiments with our ready-to-go virtual version. To further aid teachers, each experiment is also accompanied by a thorough teacher guide to support implementation. The platform's user-friendly interface allows both teachers and students to engage with the experiments smoothly, ensuring a minimal learning curve.

More than a complementary tool to classroom labs, Science Table by Anatomage delivers advantages that go beyond what a physical lab can offer. Its visualization technology enables repeatable experiments, reducing costs associated with disposable chemical and biological supplies. Institutions can access various scientific experiments without spending money on expensive physical equipment like centrifuges, PCR thermal cyclers, gel electrophoresis setups, or microscopes.

Leveraging Anatomage's patented visualization technology, Science Table by Anatomage's virtual experiments elevate institutions' prestige and educational standards, attracting talented teachers and students. The platform isn't just another piece of tech to add to classrooms, but a gateway into a new world where learning science is a visually immersive, collaborative and interactive experiment that sparks a lifelong curiosity for science in every learner.

Reimagine your science classroom and bring STEM to life with Science Table by Anatomage's virtual experiments. 

About Anatomage
A market leader in medical imaging and education technology, Anatomage offers an ecosystem of 3D anatomy and science hardware and software, allowing users to visualize world-class content at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, treatment planning as well as revolutionizing science learning.

Contact: Jennifer Manning
Phone: (408) 885-1474
Email: [email protected]
www.anatomage.com

SOURCE Anatomage

Also from this source

Anatomage Table 10 Brings High-Resolution Imaging to Virtual Dissection, Unveiling a New Cadaver and Cutting-Edge Birth Simulation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.