Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market- 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Driven by Growth of a Collaborative Environment in Educational Institutions | Technavio

May 20, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market size is set to grow by USD 964.09 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5% according to the latest research report from Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Parents and teachers encourage context-based learning over traditional exam-oriented learning for students in classrooms and related learning environments.
Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (stem) toys market: Scope
- Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Sizing
- Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Forecast
- Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Analysis
Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (stem) toys market: Drivers & Challenges
The growth of a collaborative environment in educational institutions will fuel the growth of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics toys market size. Several countries are adopting new standards in primary and secondary education to promote a collaborative learning environment in classrooms. The education sector has witnessed a shift towards an example-oriented, context-based learning approach. Students are encouraged to understand the subject better through practical examples and illustrative designs in classrooms, as opposed to rote memorization. This heightens student participation and learning in STEM subjects.
However, the intense competition from mobile games will be a major challenge for the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics toys market during the forecast period. The penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has resulted in the emergence of several game-based learning software and applications targeted at kids of different age groups. Technological advances allow these applications to offer user-friendly interfaces, thereby enabling better engagement and operability for students. The use of easy applications, better graphics, content interactivity, and a range of gaming options will help mobile game manufacturers attract and retain their consumers at a higher rate than traditional toy manufacturers. Many mobile application developers provide a range of interactive learning software for STEM and other disciplines at competitive prices. The prominence of mobile applications and software in STEM learning is expected to hamper the growth of the market.
Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (stem) toys market: Segmentation Analysis
The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (stem) toys market analysis report includes segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Elenco Electronics Inc.
- Hasbro Inc.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- Ravensburger AG
- Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Spin Master Corp.
The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
The competitive scenario provided in the Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 964.09 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.86
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Elenco Electronics Inc.
- Hasbro Inc.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- Ravensburger AG
- Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Spin Master Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
