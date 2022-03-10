Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market to grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2025|Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys Market is expected to increase by USD 964.09 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Globalization has spurred investments in traditional commerce and has subsequently increased the number of specialty toy stores providing scientific and educational toys. Customers with impulsive buying behavior prefer to shop STEM toys from the offline channel as they can make an immediate purchase and get possession of the product on the spot after making the purchase.

Vendor Insights-

The Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Elenco Electronics Inc. - The company provides a range of STEM toys such as the Snap Circuits Beginner, Snap Circuits Jr., Snap Circuits Select, and other toys.

Regional Market Outlook

The Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Parents and teachers encourage context-based learning over traditional exam-oriented learning for students in classrooms and related learning environments.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys Market Driver:

Growth of a collaborative environment in educational institutions:

The growth of a collaborative environment in educational institutions will fuel the growth of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics toys market size. Several countries are adopting new standards in primary and secondary education to promote a collaborative learning environment in classrooms. The education sector has witnessed a shift towards an example-oriented, context-based learning approach. Students are encouraged to understand the subject better through practical examples and illustrative designs in classrooms, as opposed to rote memorization. This heightens student participation and learning in STEM subjects.

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys Market Trend:

Introduction of subscription services for STEM toys:

The introduction of subscription services for STEM toys is a major trend supporting the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics toys market share growth. Many online retailers provide subscription services for STEM toys in addition to retail services. The shift toward context-based education has increased the adoption of STEM toys in the learning environment. Amazon launched its STEM toy club subscription service with a focus on working parents. The company provides a STEM toy that encourages learning about core STEM aspects, for a chargeable monthly subscription fee. STEM toys are handpicked by STEM experts to ensure safety and compatibility to age groups (3-5 years, 5-7 years, and 8-13 years)

Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 964.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.86 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Elenco Electronics Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

Learning Resources Ltd.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Melissa & Doug LLC

Ravensburger AG

Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Spin Master Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



