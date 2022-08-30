Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Offline Segment to be Significant for the Revenue Generation - Technavio

Aug 30, 2022, 23:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Science, Technology, Engineering And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market share is expected to increase by USD 964.09 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. Technavio categorizes the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market as a part of the global education services market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market during the forecast period - To know more about the parent market analysis -Click Now!
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market - Segmentation Analysis
The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (stem) toys market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Revenue Generating Segment
- The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- Globalization has spurred investments in traditional commerce and has subsequently increased the number of specialty toy stores providing scientific and educational toys. Customers with impulsive buying behavior prefer to shop STEM toys from the offline channel as they can make an immediate purchase and get possession of the product on the spot after making the purchase
- The changing learning approach in educational institutes, i.e., a shift from traditional exams to a concept-oriented approach, has played a major role in the growth of the STEM toy market during 2020 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Regional Highlights
- 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
- Japan and China are the key markets for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- Parents and teachers encourage context-based learning over traditional exam-oriented learning for students in classrooms and related learning environments.
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market - Key Market Dynamics
- Market Driver - The key factor driving the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market growth is the advancement of a collaborative environment in educational institutions. The shift in learning approaches from traditional exam-based education toward a context-oriented approach in educational institutions significantly contributes to the growth of the market.
- Market Challenges - The intense competition from mobile games will be a major challenge for the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market during the forecast period. The penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has resulted in the emergence of several game-based learning software and applications targeted at kids of different age groups.
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market - Vendor Analysis
The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Elenco Electronics Inc.
- Hasbro Inc.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- Ravensburger AG
- Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Spin Master Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Elenco Electronics Inc.
- Hasbro Inc.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- Ravensburger AG
- Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Spin Master Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research Methodology
- List of abbreviations
