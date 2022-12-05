Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics toys market: APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,653.71 million at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027. APAC is forecasted to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The rising disposable incomes and increasing consumer awareness are some of the factors that will facilitate the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027

Competitive analysis

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market: Segmentation analysis

Technavio has segmented the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market by distribution channel (offline and online), type (STEM electromechanical systems, STEM electronics, and STEM robotics), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global market.

The offline segment will hold the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The segment includes specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and general stores. The offline distribution channel allows buyers to test the toys before making a purchase, which is driving the growth of this segment.

Key factors driving market growth

The growth of a collaborative environment in educational institutions is notably driving the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market growth.

Educational institutions are shifting toward a context-oriented approach. The use of STEM toys in classrooms enables teachers and students to link core concepts with game-based learning and practical examples.

Several countries are adopting new standards for primary and secondary education. For instance, the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), adopted in the US focuses on learning methods that encourage interest in science subjects.

Thus, the emphasis on context-based education is expected to continue to drive the global science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of subscription services for STEM toys is a key trend in the market.

Many online retailers provide subscription services for STEM toys. For instance, Amazon launched a STEM toy club subscription service that focuses on working parents.

Subscription services are expected to increase awareness about STEM toys and other educational toy products. This will allow vendors to expand their customer base during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market vendors

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,653.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.18 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled All Star Learning Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Evertoys, Evollve Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., Fun Express LLC, Funvention Learning Pvt. Ltd., Johnco, Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, Mindware Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Scientifics Direct Inc., Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., Spin Master Corp., Tangible Play Inc., Timbuk Toys, and Xinxiang Alpha Manufacturing Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials Market" Research Reports

