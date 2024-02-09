ScienceMedia Calls Upon Innovators to Join the Revolution at SCOPE

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia announces they are revolutionizing trial protocol training through the science of learning by debuting their proprietary approach, ScienceMedia MindFlow™, at the Summit for Clinical Operations Executives (SCOPE) February 10-14, in Orlando, FL. 

ScienceMedia will be calling upon all innovators and change agents at SCOPE to join the revolution by breaking free of the PowerPoint status quo, and embracing multimodal learning.

ScienceMedia MindFlow: The Science of Learning.
Philip Bedrin, Vice President of Clinical & Medical Solutions of ScienceMedia, states "Learning about complex scientific and clinical information like protocols through 200-page PowerPoint decks, trying to memorize the protocol itself for that matter, doesn't work. Sites hate it. Staff hate it. People forget. Mistakes are made. It's time for a revolutionary change in the industry, and we are spearheading this much needed revolution."

ScienceMedia Chief Commercial Officer, Malachi Bierstein, shares, "The ScienceMedia MindFlow methodology instills the foundations of both the cognitive theory of multimodal learning in how our minds learn and retain information through visual and audio stimulation, and behavioral science to provide the learner with the training material they need at the right time and with role modeling examples."

With 100 clinical trials under ScienceMedia's belt, they are mobilizing biopharma with their proven transformative training technology platform powered by ScienceMedia MindFlow to:

  • Eradicate Protocol Deviations
  • Shorten Trial Timelines by 20%
  • Propel Clinical Mastery
  • Boost Efficiency & Savings of $1-2M/Trial

Bierstein continues, "By embedding our products with our proprietary ScienceMedia MindFlow, we consistently deliver memorable 'bursts' of perfectly digestible learning nuggets via engaging voiceover video content that is created by our instructional design masters and then medically validated. The user is in control and empowered with omnipresent mobile accessibility to quickly jump to and revisit areas that are most important to their individualized learning journey."

ScienceMedia has applied ScienceMedia MindFlow to not only SMi Source™ therapeutic area learning and SMi Trial™ and SMi TrialD site and protocol training but to their newly expanded patient educational offerings as well.

Beirstein further adds, "Looking ahead, we are working to apply ScienceMedia MindFlow to a broader range of culturally diverse trial participants and site staff who may understandably harbor trust and fear issues related to clinical trials. Beyond language translation, we are incorporating cultural cues and empathy to earn trust and make learning more impactful and relevant."

In addition to launching a revolution at SCOPE, ScienceMedia will be running a "PowerPoint MindNumb vs Multimodal Training" challenge on how sites, teams and CROs prefer to learn complex trial protocols. Visit ScienceMedia's SCOPE site for more details about the revolution happening at booth #1207. 

