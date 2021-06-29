ScienceMedia Continues to Expand Clinical Expertise with Clinical Research Coordinator, Claire Tiraby Nguyen

Tiraby Nguyen joins for the expansion of ScienceMedia's proven clinical trial platforms, SMi Trial™ and SMi Trial(D). Tweet this

As a Clinical Writer at ScienceMedia, Tiraby Nguyen collaborates with internal teams, including instructional designers and developers, along with external stakeholders and sponsors to develop effective risk-based protocol training solutions for SMi Trial™ and SMi TrialD™. Tiraby Nguyen's rich clinical experience allows her to quickly comprehend complex clinical trial protocols and translate them into e-Learning training assets targeted to research, clinical, and medical professionals.

Regarding her recent hire, Tiraby Nguyen states, "Impactful multimedia training tailored to each clinical trial has the potential to improve the quality of the clinical research while better ensuring patient safety and quality of care. I am thrilled to have joined ScienceMedia at such a strategic time and am excited to help it continue to grow."

About ScienceMedia

For over 25 years, ScienceMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative, multimedia e-learning solutions aimed at improving clinical competency. SMi Trial, and SMi TrialD for decentralized trials, mitigates clinical risk and decrease trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi Source™ is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based science education library that provides 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast catalog of disease and therapeutic areas.

