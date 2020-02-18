ScienceMedia IMPROVES Quality and Risk Mitigation for Clinical Trials

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 11th Annual SCOPE, Summit for Clinical Ops Executives, ScienceMedia, the leader in life sciences and clinical trial education, released significant updates to SMi Trial, a new approach to risk mitigation in clinical trials. With integrated assessments, real-time analytics, and audit-ready reports, SMi Trial increases study compliance to prevent important protocol deviations, ensure patient data, and speed time to market. SMi Trial includes a standalone content hosting and delivery platform that allows protocol education to be accessed by site staff and study teams across any device, anywhere, at any time.

SMi Trial has been used in numerous Phase I, II, and III clinical trials worldwide. One application of SMi Trial in a pivotal Phase III study of an investigational product significantly reduced the expected number of deviations and patient enrollment errors, resulting in expedited study closure and ultimately the drug receiving regulatory approval six months ahead of schedule.

"Training modules were designed to allow study teams and site staff to learn on their own time and at their own level, which greatly facilitated understanding of both the therapeutic area and the protocol," said Wendy Martin, MD, Senior Medical Director, PRA Health Sciences "SMi Trial was helpful for training since everyone received the same information; it improved comprehension, consistency of messaging, and ultimately better study conduct."

Customers point to SMi Trial as the leading tool for preventing deviations due to the focus on high-risk areas of a protocol. As site staff better understand patient enrollment and inclusion/exclusion criteria, fewer patients are needed -- resulting in improved data quality and significant cost savings.

"By decreasing protocol deviations, SMi Trial improved our data quality and reduced the overall number of patients required for trial completion," said Kent Thoelke, EVP and Chief Scientific Officer, PRA Health Sciences.

In a separate release, ScienceMedia also announced today that it has raised an undisclosed amount of Series B funding, added new board members, and expanded its leadership team.

About ScienceMedia

For over 25 years, ScienceMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative, multimedia learning solutions aimed at improving clinical competency across all functional areas in the world's leading life sciences organizations. ScienceMedia draws on its expert team of clinical writers, instructional designers, and multimedia artists to produce impactful training on the highest risk areas of a clinical trial. SMi Trial mitigates clinical risk and decreases trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi Source is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based science education library that provides 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast catalog of disease and therapeutic areas.

Contact:

Malachi Bierstein

ScienceMedia, Inc.

mbierstein@sciencemedia.com

858-224-7509

SOURCE ScienceMedia

Related Links

http://sciencemedia.com/

