ScienceMedia Strengthens Clinical Team with Clinical Research Coordinator, Monica Bandy

As a clinical writer at ScienceMedia, Bandy utilizes her experience with clinical trials to support and expedite the production of training materials for SMi Trial and SMi TrialD. Additionally, she applies her passion for public health promotion and experience with clinical trials to support efficacy efforts for both products.

Bandy's main responsibilities include serving as a subject matter lead for protocol review, determining the highest risk areas of a study, and developing storyboards with supporting scripts to communicate and visually demonstrate clinical trial research concepts for training purposes. Her day-to-day collaboration includes working with instructional designers and developers to produce content visuals that meet learning objectives. Bandy ensures content accuracy and quality control for all projects she produces and contributes to.

Regarding her recent hire, Bandy states, "It's been an incredible transition from working on the clinical side to supporting critical materials that optimize the study team and site performance for clinical trials. I'm excited to be a part of such a highly motivated and innovative team, and to contribute to ScienceMedia's positive impact on clinical trials."

For over 25 years, ScienceMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative, multimedia learning solutions aimed at improving clinical competency across all functional areas in the world's leading life science organizations. ScienceMedia draws on its expert team of clinical writers, instructional designers, and multimedia artists to produce training that has a real impact on reducing the highest risk areas of a clinical trial. SMi Trial mitigates clinical risk and decreases trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi TrialD is the world's first mobile education and training platform specifically for decentralized and hybrid trials. SMi Source™ is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based science education library that provides 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast catalog of disease and therapeutic areas. Learn more at sciencemedia.com .

