ScienceMedia SUCCESSFULLY closes Series B financing round

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 11th Annual SCOPE, Summit for Clinical Ops Executives, ScienceMedia, the leader in life sciences and clinical trial education, has raised an undisclosed amount of Series B funding. In addition to product enhancements, the additional financing will be used to expand commercial and marketing capabilities. To that end, ScienceMedia also added media technology licensing executive Malachi Bierstein (VP, Global Sales and Marketing), former medical writer and clinical trial professional Steve Nair, MD (Director, Clinical Products), and pharmaceutical industry veteran Jennifer Hart (VP, Clinical Solutions).

ScienceMedia also appointed Bo Saxberg, MD, PhD, former VP of Johnson and Johnson, to Chairman of the Board. ScienceMedia also added new board member Chris Cabell, MD, former Chief Medical Officer of IQVIA and current CMO and SVP at Arena Pharmaceuticals.

"We will use the funds to boost the development of SMi Trial™ and grow our product adoption and marketing efforts," said Mark Surles, CEO of ScienceMedia. "We are focused on applying our unique approach and technology to clinical trials, to the benefit of Sponsors, CROs, and ultimately patients."

Clinical trials today face many challenges that are poorly addressed by the traditional training methods. Training personnel traveling from site to site, utilizing outdated methods, such as PowerPoint result in inconsistent, ineffective training. These methods result in poor information retention by site staff and cannot be easily redeployed over time across the duration of the study or as site staff turnover occurs.

ScienceMedia applies adult learning best practices to raise the clinical competency of medical, clinical, and commercial professionals working for leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organizations. SMi Trial, a new approach to clinical trial protocol training, is targeted at medium to large Sponsors and CROs. By working directly with the Sponsors and CROs on the highest risk areas of the protocol and delivering training in multimedia format instead of PowerPoint, ScienceMedia enables study teams to obtain quality data with fewer patients and shorter timelines.

In a separate press release, ScienceMedia also announced today key updates to SMi Trial, a new approach to risk mitigation in clinical trials.

About ScienceMedia

For over 25 years, ScienceMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative, multimedia learning solutions aimed at improving clinical competency across all functional areas in the world's leading life sciences organizations. ScienceMedia draws on its expert team of clinical writers, instructional designers, and multimedia artists to produce impactful training on the highest risk areas of a clinical trial. SMi Trial mitigates clinical risk and decreases trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi Source is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based science education library that provides 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast catalog of disease and therapeutic areas.

