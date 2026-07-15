ScienceMedia Transforms 20 Years of Medical Education into High-Trust "Teaching Layer" for the Next Generation of AI

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia, a leader in clinical mastery and medical education for over two decades, today announced the transformation of its proprietary library, SMi Source™, into a high-trust data licensing platform for AI engine companies looking to improve their health and medical output.

By licensing its SMi Source™ medical lessons as AI Data Assets, the company is providing the industry's first "teaching layer" for AI medical content. This consists of a scientifically reviewed, instructionally structured substrate designed to help AI models explain science accurately, rather than just retrieve facts.

As AI becomes the primary interface for health information, technology companies with AI engines face a critical challenge: while they have access to oceans of general internet text, they lack the specialized, high-integrity data required to foster deep understanding and long-term retention. Most available health data is either too technical, too messy, or lacks the pedagogical structure needed for human retention.

"AI companies do not just need health data; they need trusted first-party data that teaches," says Malachi Bierstein, CEO of ScienceMedia. "Our deeper value is that we own a structured, reviewed health education substrate that was already built for the thing AI models are trying to do: teach complex biomedical topics to human learners."

Bridging the Gap from Retrieval to Transfer

The SMi Source™ medical AI data assets represent over 20 years of expert-led instructional design and scientifically vetted clinical knowledge, offering a massive vertical dataset for model training, retrieval, and evaluation:

650,000+ Interconnected Learning Assets: A vast library of validated files, including storyboards, narrative scripts, and visual concepts.

A vast library of validated files, including storyboards, narrative scripts, and visual concepts. 10,000+ Validated Learning Topics: Comprehensive modules covering 15 major therapeutic areas and approximately 190 unique diseases and conditions.

Comprehensive modules covering 15 major therapeutic areas and approximately 190 unique diseases and conditions. Instructional Integrity: Assets include scene-level logic, conversational scripts, and assessment moments that allow models to understand how scientific concepts build over time.

Assets include scene-level logic, conversational scripts, and assessment moments that allow models to understand how scientific concepts build over time. Human-in-the-Loop Validation: 100% referenced, fact-based content curated by subject matter experts (SMEs) to ensure evidence-based accuracy and reduce the risk of hallucinations.

See details of what the data assets have to offer here.

Powering Safe and Trustworthy Health Experiences

ScienceMedia's proprietary data enables AI teams to move beyond probability-based outputs toward fact-based knowledge transfer and teaching. Their library of data assets is optimized for several critical AI workflows, including Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), fine-tuning for domain-specific behavior, and the creation of Evaluation (Evals) and Safety sets to measure whether models stay grounded in evidence.

By utilizing ScienceMedia's multimodal substrate, which connects text, visuals, and narration, AI developers can create more engaging and responsible AI models.

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia is revolutionizing clinical mastery by bridging the gap between raw data and human understanding. Through its proprietary MindFlow™ Science of Learning framework, the company provides the premium, trusted, and validated dataset required for responsible AI augmentation in the life sciences and medical education sectors.

SOURCE ScienceMedia, Inc.