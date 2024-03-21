ScienceMedia Welcomes Visionary Leaders to Advisory Board, Paving the Way for a New Era of Innovation

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia, a global SaaS provider redefining the landscape of clinical mastery in the biotech and pharma industries, announces the formation of its inaugural advisory board. The powerhouse team of six esteemed industry pioneers shares a vision for revolutionizing clinical trials and science education, bringing a broad set of business management skills and vision for innovation within the field.

Top left to right: Jocelyn M. Ashford, Dawn Fury, Elle Hamilton. Bottom left to right: Melissa Holbrook, Carrie Melvin, Janet White.

Mark Surles, CEO of ScienceMedia, shares, "Tasked with guiding the evolution of ScienceMedia's product development portfolio, these luminaries will play a pivotal role in identifying industry gaps and shaping strategic initiatives to drive business growth." Surles emphasized the importance of assembling a board with profound understanding and experience across clinical trial operations at the sponsor, foundation, CRO, and site levels, as well as in product innovation, rare disease, and patient advocacy.

ScienceMedia's advisory board members include:

Jocelyn Ashford , Head of US Corporate Affairs, CVRM, AstraZeneca

, Head of US Corporate Affairs, CVRM, AstraZeneca Dawn Furey , Senior Vice President, Enterprise Delivery Operations, Signant Health

, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Delivery Operations, Signant Health Elle Hamilton , Chief Executive Officer, REVIOS Strategies

, Chief Executive Officer, REVIOS Strategies Melissa Holbrook , Principal Clinical Consultant / Research Site Advisor

, Principal Clinical Consultant / Research Site Advisor Carrie Melvin , Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Operations & Medical Writing, Stemline Therapeutics

, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Operations & Medical Writing, Stemline Therapeutics Janet White , Portfolio & Platform Lead, Global Health Programs, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Dr. Surles expressed his enthusiasm for the future: "As we embark on what promises to be a groundbreaking year for the pharma and biotech industries, we are thrilled to enlist the expertise of these distinguished leaders to shape our path forward. Their unparalleled insights—from patient-centric approaches to cutting-edge AI advancements—will fuel our mission to drive a transformative revolution in clinical trials."

Malachi Bierstein, Chief Commercial Officer at ScienceMedia, emphasized the impact of the advisory board's insights: "This exceptional group of key opinion leaders has already proven instrumental in reframing how we discuss the complex disease and protocol education issues that ScienceMedia has been solving across patients, sites, and study teams. Their insight will accelerate our growth and allow us to continue solving the most challenging therapeutic and clinical issues facing the industry."

ScienceMedia has catalyzed a paradigm shift in therapeutic area training and clinical mastery at the Summit for Clinical Operations Executives (SCOPE) in Orlando, Florida with the unveiling of ScienceMedia MindFlow™ that harnesses the power of multimodal learning to revolutionize knowledge retention and acquisition.

Bierstein continues, "Embracing the spirit of innovation and collaboration, our esteemed advisory board represents the vanguard of change in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. As we stand on the cusp of unprecedented breakthroughs, we will continue to challenge conventions and break barriers that will redefine the future of clinical trials."

For further insights into ScienceMedia's groundbreaking initiatives and the dawn of a new era in clinical mastery, click here.

_______

Visit ScienceMedia to learn more.

Contact:

Jen Pfau

[email protected]

(805) 452-1795

SOURCE ScienceMedia