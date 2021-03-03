ScienceMedia's SMi Trial Launches Significant Updates and Expands Team

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia, the leader in life sciences and clinical trial education, has again demonstrated its commitment to innovation by launching a new version of SMi Trial, the company's risk-based protocol training solution, and expanding the ScienceMedia team with the addition of a new Product Director, Robert Geckeler, and Sr. Marketing Manager, Jen Pfau.

Debuted at the Virtual Summit for Clinical Ops Executives conference on March 2, this recent release of SMi Trial significantly enhances the user interface with improved lesson organization and navigation to allow busy study teams and site staff to more easily identify and complete training modules. It also includes security and performance enhancements, with a particular focus on streamlining administrative controls to improve flexibility of training assignments and reporting. The new flexible hierarchy supports multiple configurations based on roles to ease the burden on sponsors who must ensure compliance across a diverse population of internal and external teams.

Regarding the release, Geckeler stated that "It is our goal to regularly upgrade the user experience on SMi Trial. Through this release, and through plans for future updates that incorporate both incremental and pioneering changes to our content and platform, we seek to increase the efficacy of SMi Trial in the support of site engagement and performance."

These additions to SMi Trial and to the ScienceMedia team are in keeping with our goal of continuing to lead the way in providing engaging training that mitigates protocol compliance risk.

With this update, ScienceMedia also gains two seasoned professionals to drive product development and customer engagement. With more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical development, Geckeler, ScienceMedia's Product Director, will spearhead SMi Trial's continued innovation and user experience. Additionally, as the new Sr. Marketing Manager, Pfau, who has been thriving in the e-learning/publishing and content marketing space for more than 17 years, will be focusing on meaningful customer engagement and creative brand messaging for ScienceMedia.

ScienceMedia CEO Mark Surles, PhD, shared that he is "thrilled to see our ScienceMedia team continue to flourish in producing quality upgrades for the pharma industry. Acquiring leaders, Rob and Jen, who are experts in their fields, will only bring more excitement and impactful innovation to the future of SMi Trial."

To learn more about how SMi Trial is paving the way in mitigating clinical risk, visit sciencemedia.com/trial.

About ScienceMedia

For over 25 years, ScienceMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative, multimedia learning solutions aimed at improving clinical competency across all functional areas in the world's leading life sciences organizations. ScienceMedia draws on its expert team of clinical writers, instructional designers, and multimedia artists to produce training that has a real impact on reducing the highest risk areas of a clinical trial. SMi Trial mitigates clinical risk and decreases trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi Source is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based science education library that provides 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast catalog of disease and therapeutic areas. Learn more at sciencemedia.com.

