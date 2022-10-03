ScienceSoft positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Healthcare IT Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Healthcare IT Services vendors

ScienceSoft, with its comprehensive technology for Healthcare IT Services, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named ScienceSoft as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Healthcare IT Services market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™: Healthcare IT Services includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Healthcare IT Services vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Nikhilesh Naik, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, with its consultative assistance and the delivery of advanced solutions for telemedicine, VR, image analysis, and staff, patient, & facility tracking, ScienceSoft is recognized as a leader in Spark Matrix: Healthcare IT Services, 2022. Through its enhanced technological offering and experienced workforce, ScienceSoft strengthens healthcare stakeholders' IT offering by providing them services for healthcare data warehousing, healthcare business intelligence, healthcare data visualization, big data in healthcare, predictive analytics, and AI-enabled medical imaging", Nikhilesh adds.

Quote by ScienceSoft

"We are honoured to be recognized as a leading healthcare IT vendor in The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix,'' said Nick Kurayev, CEO at ScienceSoft. "Our healthcare customers need extremely reliable and secure software, and they need it developed fast. I am always happy when ScienceSoft helps an innovative startup or a niche-expert company grow rapidly by increasing customer base and revenue, or when our clients become digital healthcare leaders with unique software solutions."

Healthcare IT Services can be defined as processing, storing, managing, and exchanging patient data using technological methods and processes to improve patient care plans and empower stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to make informed decisions. The services include analysing the data across the existing healthcare domains and utilizing them for automating and digitalizing existing healthcare processes. Healthcare IT Services are focused on improving the efficiency of the existing healthcare system and enhancing patient & clinician engagement and experience.

Additional Resources:

For more information about ScienceSoft's Healthcare IT Services visit here.

Complimentary download- SPARK matrix: Healthcare IT Services, 2022: Link

About ScienceSoft

Since 1989 in IT and since 2005 in the healthcare industry, ScienceSoft provides multi-vector healthcare IT services to medical orgs, startups, medical device manufacturers, and pharma companies. With a passionate team of seasoned healthcare consultants and hands-on knowledge of advanced techs (AI/ML, AR/VR, big data, image analysis), ScienceSoft gathered a portfolio of over 100 successful projects in the healthcare domain. The vendor maintains ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 27001 certifications and has working experience with HIPAA, HITECH, and FDA regulations.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

ScienceSoft

[email protected]

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions