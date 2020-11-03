Scienjoy Drives the Future of Live Streaming with Cutting-Edge Technology

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scienjoy (Nasdaq: SJ), a leading provider of show live streaming social platforms in China, is applying cutting-edge 5G technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) to create a fully immersive user experiences, and drive the development of new modes of entertainment that combine online, offline, and virtual reality.

Scienjoy is pioneering the application of these 5G technologies across its diverse portfolio of platforms, which include Showself, Lehai TV, Haixiu TV, BeeLive International and BeeLive Chinese, as it helps drive a shift in live streaming from the unidirectional viewing experience of the past, to a new form of social media, where users are looking for chat and social connections with hosts and other fans.

Live streaming is a thriving market with diverse communities and millions of fans who tune in daily. The global video streaming market size had an estimated value of $50.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% to $184.2 billion by 2027, according to a video streaming market report by Grand View Research. Many traditional live streaming platforms, however, still struggle to create the user experience and interfaces to support the social connections sought by fans. To meet this demand, Scienjoy is driving the application of cutting-edge technology, including AR and AI to create a rich virtual and audio world for users and live streamers to enjoy.

Scienjoy focuses on show-room live streaming, a subset of the industry where talented hosts perform for their digital fan audience. To support its ecosystem of fans, and all of the related social functions, Scienjoy has underpinned its platform with advanced technologies, all backed by 5G. AI has become a core of Scienjoy's business. The Company implements AI in several ways across its products, including games embedded in the live stream, user-host interactions, content classification, and more. Its massive AI research and development efforts focus on graphics, voice, face and gesture recognition, which are highly popular with fans.

Fans have responded positively to the rollout of these AI and AR features. Scienjoy's total paying users increased by 41.2% to 277,604 in the second quarter of 2020, from 196,592 in the same period of 2019. AI-backed recognition software is able to recognize host behavior in real time, and use that information to develop engaging products and features.

AR technology has also had a huge impact on Scienjoy's live streaming services including various user-centric features that have become integrated into the user interface and experience, including virtual effects, beauty filters, and face stickers. These technologies have helped the content of the live stream go beyond the limits of the feed itself, with layers of AR and modes of AI that enrich the experience and possibilities of interactions. Users can customize the host's appearance, the live stream scene, or even their own appearance or features, so that the user is able to have a fully immersive and custom experience with the host in a virtual reality scene or game.

These technologies have created real benefits to the end user in three key ways. AI and AR has enriched the live stream viewing experience, making it more interesting to viewers. Scienjoy has seen user engagement continue to increase as a result. By fusing real video and virtual content into the same feed, it is a more streamlined and natural interface for viewers. The technologies also make the user experience more Interactive. Users are able to be active participants in the live stream and achieve more host interactions, so that they feel like engaged members of the community. Lastly, AI and AR integration make live streaming a more creative and playful space.

Underlying the platforms is also an advanced back-end system that relies on AI and AR that are not visible to the user and host. These proprietary video technologies include mobile-compatible animation engines, an event-driven asynchronous business processing mechanism, linearly expanding server deployment, modular service development and assembly, high-throughput parallel messaging service clusters, and machine learning spam filters, all of which help the platform to run smoothly.

Scienjoy CEO He Xiaowu said: "In the 5G era, high bandwidth and low delay will make the value of live streaming greater, the immersive experience of users more real and rich, and the social relationship between hosts and users stronger. The combination of 5G and AI / AR technology enables the full integration of the virtual and reality to transform live stream into a "second life world". In the second life world of virtual reality, the content is more diversified, the experience is stronger, and the participation is deeper, which will revolutionize the interaction modes."

"In the future, technology will drive rapid changes in the live broadcasting industry," said Scienjoy CEO He Xiaowu. "The 5G era brings a lot of creative possibilities to people's lives, and so does the live streaming industry."

Enabled by next-generation technologies, Scienjoy will continue to look for applications for 5G, AI, and AR, to further tailor the user experience to its various audiences in China and abroad, explore new products, and redefine live streaming.

About Scienjoy

Founded in 2011, Scienjoy is a leading provider of show live streaming social platforms in China. With more than 200 million registered users, Scienjoy currently operates five primary online live streaming brands: Showself, Lehai TV, Haixiu TV, BeeLive International, and domestic counterpart BeeLive Chinese, each on stand-alone mobile applications. These mobile live streaming platforms connect professional "broadcasters" and end-users, creating vibrant, interactive and close-knit communities. Using Scienjoy's mobile applications, users can select broadcasters and interact with them in real-time video rooms. Users can view photos posted by broadcasters on their personal pages, leave comments, and chat directly with broadcasters. Users can also play simple games in video rooms using virtual currency while watching a broadcaster's live stream.

