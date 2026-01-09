Scienjoy Holding Corporation Granted Additional 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation ("Scienjoy", the "Company", or "we") (NASDAQ: SJ), an interactive entertainment leader in the Chinese market, today announced that on January 7, 2026, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that Nasdaq approved the Company's request for an additional 180-calendar day extension (the "Extension") to regain compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule").

The Extension follows the expiration on January 6, 2026 of the initial 180-calendar day period to regain bid price compliance. As a result of the Extension, the Company now has until July 6, 2026 to regain compliance with the Rule (the "New Compliance Period"). If during the New Compliance Period, the bid price for Scienjoy's Class A ordinary shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10, though generally not more than 20, consecutive business days, it is expected that Nasdaq would formally notify the Company that it has regained compliance with the Rule.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule by July 6, 2026, it may be subject to delisting from Nasdaq. At that time, the Company may request a review of the delisting determination by a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

About Scienjoy Holding Corporation

Scienjoy is a pioneering Nasdaq-listed interactive entertainment leader. Driven by the vision of shaping a metaverse lifestyle, Scienjoy leverages AI-powered technology to create immersive experiences that resonate with global audiences, fostering meaningful connections and redefining entertainment. For more information, please visit http://ir.scienjoy.com/.

