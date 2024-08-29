Scienjoy Holding Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation ("Scienjoy", the "Company", or "we") (NASDAQ: SJ), an interactive entertainment leader in the Chinese market, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Summaries

Total revenues increased by 3.2% to RMB374.8 million ( US$51.6 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB363.2 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) for the three months ended from in the same period of 2023. Gross profit increased by 28.3% to RMB64.7 million ( US$8.9 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB50.4 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) for the three months ended from in the same period of 2023. Income from operations increased by 148.0% to RMB28.6 million ( US$3.9 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB11.5 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) for the three months ended from in the same period of 2023. Net income was RMB33.4 million ( US$4.6 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , as compared with RMB84.9 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributed to the change in fair value of investment in marketable security, which does not affect the Company's normal business operations. The change in fair value of investment in marketable security was primarily attributable to the fair value changes in investments in publicly traded company. The share price of publicly traded company experienced a moderate increase during the three months ending June 30, 2024 , compared to a significant increase during the same period of 2023.

( ) for the three months ended , as compared with in the same period of 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributed to the change in fair value of investment in marketable security, which does not affect the Company's normal business operations. The change in fair value of investment in marketable security was primarily attributable to the fair value changes in investments in publicly traded company. The share price of publicly traded company experienced a moderate increase during the three months ending , compared to a significant increase during the same period of 2023. Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB35.3 million ( US$4.9 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , as compared with RMB84.7 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) for the three months ended , as compared with in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB38.5 million ( US$5.3 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , as compared with RMB86.8 million in the same period of 2023.

First Half 2024 Operating and Financial Summaries

Total revenues increased by 3.6% to RMB691.1 million ( US$95.1 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB667.4 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) for the six months ended from in the same period of 2023. Gross profit increased by 30.1% to RMB117.8 million ( US$16.2 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB90.5 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) for the six months ended from in the same period of 2023. Income from operations increased by 136.5% to RMB38.9 million ( US$5.3 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB16.4 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) for the six months ended from in the same period of 2023. Net income was RMB36.2 million ( US$5.0 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , as compared with RMB79.3 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributed to the change in fair value of investment in marketable security, which does not affect the Company's normal business operations. The change in fair value of investment in marketable security was primarily attributable to the fair value changes in investments in publicly traded company. The share price of publicly traded company experienced a moderate increase during the six months ending June 30, 2024 , compared to a significant increase during the same period of 2023.

( ) for the six months ended , as compared with in the same period of 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributed to the change in fair value of investment in marketable security, which does not affect the Company's normal business operations. The change in fair value of investment in marketable security was primarily attributable to the fair value changes in investments in publicly traded company. The share price of publicly traded company experienced a moderate increase during the six months ending , compared to a significant increase during the same period of 2023. Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB41.9 million ( US$5.8 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , as compared with RMB81.6 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) for the six months ended , as compared with in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB47.5 million ( US$6.5 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , as compared with RMB92.0 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) for the six months ended , as compared with in the same period of 2023. As of June 30, 2024 , the Company had RMB188.8 million ( US$26.0 million ) in cash and cash equivalents, as compared with RMB205.5 million as of December 31, 2023 .

Mr. Victor He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scienjoy, commented, "The first half of 2024 has shown solid growth in both our revenue and gross profit, reaffirming our confidence in and expectations for our existing strategy focused on global expansion and metaverse innovation. As emerging AI algorithms and applications rapidly integrate into daily life, our metaverse platform, SJ-Verse, has been energized with groundbreaking innovations and significant momentum. These advancements include more targeted and personalized content, deeper social integration, comprehensive developer support, and enhanced platform connectivity. During this period, SJ-Verse has remained on course with its established goals, notably through partnerships with local creators, service providers and third-party developers to build a metaverse ecosystem uniquely characterized by Dubai's culture. This initiative is designed to resonate with local preferences while nurturing a diverse global community of engaged users. Furthermore, we continue to make substantial investments in AI-Generated Content (AIGC) technologies, viewing them as a promising and profitable avenue within the metaverse landscape. We believe that by integrating AIGC technology into all our product offerings, we could attract and retain a larger global user base, offering a constantly evolving portfolio filled with surprises and entertainment. Looking ahead, we will be empowered by these revolutionary AI-driven innovations, enabling us to diversify risks and seize more growth opportunities within the future metaverse ecosystem."

Mr. Denny Tang, Chief Financial Officer of Scienjoy, added, "We are pleased to report robust results for the first half of 2024, despite external challenges and market volatilities. In the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2024, our revenue experienced steady growth of 3.2% and 3.6%, respectively; gross profit increased substantially by 28.3% and 30.1%, respectively; and income from operations surged by 148.0% and 136.5%, respectively. These figures reinforce our confidence in the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and our unwavering commitment to executing them more efficiently. We are actively engaged in the metaverse industry, one of the most dynamic and innovative frontiers in today's rapidly evolving world, with each spark of innovation presenting an opportunity for growth. Therefore, we remain vigilant, striving to stay ahead of trends and seize these opportunities. Simultaneously, we view business globalization as the path to becoming a significant player in the global metaverse arena. Going forward, we are committed to delivering more shareholder value by remaining steadfast in our dedication to innovation and our growth strategies."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 3.2% to RMB374.8 million (US$51.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB363.2 million in the same period of 2023, primarily caused by increase of average revenue per paying user ("ARPPU") as the economy recovers in China. The overall ARPPU for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024 was RMB1,690 and RMB1,943, respectively.

Cost of revenues decreased by 0.8% to RMB310.1 million (US$42.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB312.7 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 60.2%, or RMB15.1 million, year-over-year decrease in users acquisition costs for the three months ended June 30, 2023, due to the fact that the Company already had a stable market share, and a decrease of RMB0.9 million in bandwidth related costs, as well as a decrease of RMB1.3 million in others costs. The decreased cost was partially offset by an increase of RMB14.7 million in revenue sharing fees, which was in line with the increase of revenue.

Gross profit increased by 28.3% to RMB64.7 million (US$8.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB50.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Total operating expenses decreased by 7.1% to RMB36.1 million (US$5.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB38.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 26.5% to RMB0.2 million ( US$0.03 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB0.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to fewer marketing activities.

( ) for the three months ended from in the same period of 2023, primarily due to fewer marketing activities. General and administrative expenses decreased by 13.0% to RMB16.7 million ( US$2.3 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB19.1 million in the same period of 2023, primarily caused by a decrease of RMB2.7 million in share based compensation.

( ) for the three months ended from in the same period of 2023, primarily caused by a decrease of in share based compensation. Research and development expenses decreased by 3.3% to RMB17.5 million ( US$2.4 million ) and RMB18.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, due to a decrease of RMB1.6 million employee salary and welfare and a decrease of RMB0.4 million in share base compensation, offset by an increase of RMB1.5 million in technical services.

( ) and for the three months ended and 2023, due to a decrease of employee salary and welfare and a decrease of in share base compensation, offset by an increase of in technical services. Provision for credit losses increased by 29.2% to RMB1.8 million ( US$0.2 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB1.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Income from operations increased by 148.0% to RMB28.6 million (US$3.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB11.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration was Nil for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to a gain of RMB2.5 million in the same period of 2023. Change in fair value of contingent consideration is derived from earn out liabilities resulted from historical acquisitions. The fair value of the contingent consideration is re-measured at each reporting period, and the change in fair value is recognized as either income or expense.

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities was Nil for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to a gain of RMB2.1 million in the same period of 2023. The fair value of the Company's warrants derivative liability assumed from the SPAC acquisition is re-measured to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain. In February 2024, the Company's warrants expired according to the terms of the warrant agreement. As of February 6, 2024, the Company has no warrants issued and outstanding.

Change in fair value of investment in marketable security decreased by 89.0% to a gain of RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from a gain of RMB63.6 million in the same period of 2023. The change was primarily attributable to the fair value changes in investments in publicly traded company. The share price of publicly traded company experienced a moderate increase during the three months ending June 30, 2024, compared to a significant increase during the same period of 2023.

Investment loss decreased by 71.2% to RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RM3.9 million in the same period of 2023. The investment loss was primarily attributable to one-time share of unrealized loss in the long-term investments.

Income tax expense was RMB3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared with income tax benefit of RMB6.5 million in the same period of 2023, which was mainly due to more taxable income.

Net income decreased by 60.6% to RMB33.4 million (US$4.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB84.9 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributed to the change in fair value of investment in marketable security mentioned above, which does not affect the Company's normal business operations.

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by 58.3% to RMB35.3 million (US$4.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB84.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by 55.6% to RMB38.5 million (US$5.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB86.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB0.86 (US$0.12) and RMB0.85 (US$0.12) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. In comparison, basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB2.09 and RMB2.08 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB0.94 (US$0.13) and RMB0.93 (US$0.13) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. In comparison, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB2.15 and RMB2.13 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

First Half 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenues increased by 3.6% to RMB691.1 million (US$95.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB667.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily caused by increase of average ARPPU as the economy recovers in China. The overall ARPPU for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024 was RMB2,002 and RMB2,407, respectively.

Cost of revenues decreased by 0.6% to RMB573.3 million (US$78.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB576.9 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 56.6%, or RMB22.2 million, year-over-year decrease in the Company's user acquisition costs due to the fact that the Company already had a stable market share, and a decrease of RMB1.3 million in bandwidth related costs, as well as a decrease of RMB2.7 million in others costs. partially offset by an increase of RMB22.7 million in revenue sharing fees, which was in line with the increase of revenue.

Gross profit increased by 30.1% to RMB117.8 million (US$16.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB90.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Total operating expenses increased by 6.5% to RMB78.9 million (US$10.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB74.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 367.2% to RMB2.2 million ( US$0.3 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB0.5 million in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to sales and marketing activities in our new subsidiaries in Dubai . The Company is taking initiative in Dubai market, aiming at global expansion starting from the dynamic Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

( ) for the six months ended from in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to sales and marketing activities in our new subsidiaries in . The Company is taking initiative in market, aiming at global expansion starting from the dynamic and (MENA) region. General and administrative expenses increased by 0.3% to RMB36.6 million ( US$5.0 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB36.5 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase of RMB4.1 million in employee salary and welfare and RMB1.0 million membership fees, offset by a decrease of RMB2.6 million in office renovation expenses and a decrease of RMB2.4 million in. share based compensation.

( ) for the six months ended from in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase of in employee salary and welfare and membership fees, offset by a decrease of in office renovation expenses and a decrease of in. share based compensation. Research and development expenses increased by 11.8% to RMB39.1 million ( US$5.4 million ) from RMB34.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, due to an increase of RMB5.9 million in technical services fees, offset by a decrease of RMB1.6 million in employee salary and welfare.

( ) from for the six months ended and 2023, due to an increase of in technical services fees, offset by a decrease of in employee salary and welfare. Provision for credit losses decreased by 49.5% to RMB1.1 million ( US$0.2 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB2.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Income from operations increased by136.5% to RMB38.7 million (US$5.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB16.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration was Nil for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to a loss of RMB2.0 million in the same period of 2023. Change in fair value of contingent consideration is derived from earn out liabilities resulted from historical acquisitions. The fair value of the contingent consideration is re-measured at each reporting period, and the change in fair value is recognized as either income or expense.

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities was Nil for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to a gain of RMB0.2 million in the same period of 2023. The fair value of the Company's warrants derivative liability assumed from the SPAC acquisition is re-measured to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain. In February 2024, the Company's warrants expired according to the terms of the warrant agreement. As of February 6, 2024, the Company has no warrants issued and outstanding.

Change in fair value of investment in marketable security decreased by 94.2% to a gain of RMB3.8 million (US$0.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from a gain of RMB65.1 million in the same period of 2023. The change was primarily attributable to the fair value changes in investments in publicly traded company. The share price of publicly traded company experienced a moderate increase during the six months ending June 30, 2024, compared to a significant increase during the same period of 2023.

Investment loss decreased by 18.0% to RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB4.1 million in the same period of 2023. The investment loss was primarily attributable to one-time share of unrealized loss in the long-term investments.

Income tax expense was RMB7.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared with income tax benefit of RMB0.6 million in the same period of 2023, which was mainly due to more taxable income.

Net income decreased by 54.3%to RMB36.2 million (US$5.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB79.3 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributed to the change in fair value of investment in marketable security mentioned above, which does not affect the Company's normal business operations.

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by 48.6% to RMB41.9 million (US$5.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB81.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by 48.3% to RMB47.5 million (US$6.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from RMB92.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB1.02(US$0.14) and RMB1.01 (US$0.14) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. In comparison, basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB2.02 and RMB2.01 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB1.16 (US$0.16) and RMB1.15 (US$0.16) for the six months ended June 30, 2024., respectively. In comparison, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB2.28 and RMB2.26 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had RMB188.8 million (US$26.0 million) in cash and cash equivalents, which represented a decrease of RMB16.7 million from RMB205.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be in the range of RMB303 million to RMB323 million in the third quarter of 2024. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exchange Rate Information

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)









As of



As of

December 31, June 30,



2023



2024



2024





RMB



RMB



US$

ASSETS

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



205,465





188,764





25,975

Accounts receivable, net



260,979





246,812





33,962

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



78,653





59,840





8,234

Amounts due from related parties



355





-





-

Investment in marketable security



31,525





35,290





4,856

Total current assets



576,977





530,706





73,027



























Property and equipment, net



2,193





1,863





256

Intangible assets, net



412,154





408,690





56,238

Goodwill



182,467





182,536





25,118

Long term investment



254,411





267,519





36,812

Long term deposits and other assets



726





731





101

Right-of-use assets-operating lease



12,157





8,544





1,176

Deferred tax assets



7,379





5,222





719

Total non-current assets



871,487





875,105





120,420

TOTAL ASSETS



1,448,464





1,405,811





193,447



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities























Accounts payable



73,183





35,034





4,820

Accrued salary and employee benefits



14,763





9,394





1,293

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



27,610





8,244





1,134

Income tax payable



13,005





9,196





1,265

Lease liabilities-operating lease -current



7,974





6,101





840

Deferred revenue



97,586





84,997





11,696

Total current liabilities



234,121





152,966





21,048



























Non-current liabilities























Deferred tax liabilities



59,818





59,109





8,134

Lease liabilities-operating lease -non-current



4,798





2,773





382

Total non-current liabilities



64,616





61,882





8,516

TOTAL LIABILITIES



298,737





214,848





29,564



























Commitments and contingencies

















































EQUITY























Ordinary share, no par value, unlimited Class A ordinary shares and

Class B ordinary shares authorized, 38,113,879 Class A ordinary

shares and 2,925,058 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2023, respectively; 38,920,797 Class A ordinary

shares and 2,925,058 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2024, respectively.























Class A ordinary shares



423,623





439,212





60,438

Class B ordinary shares



23,896





23,896





3,288

Shares to be issued



30,777





20,817





2,865

Treasury stocks



(19,216)





(19,216)





(2,644)

Statutory reserves



44,698





48,040





6,611

Retained earnings



628,821





667,399





91,837

Accumulated other comprehensive income



17,965





17,357





2,388

Total shareholders' equity



1,150,564





1,197,505





164,783

Non-controlling interests



(837)





(6,542)





(900)

Total equity



1,149,727





1,190,963





163,883

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



1,448,464





1,405,811





193,447



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)









For the three months ended



For the six months ended





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2023



2024



2024



2023



2024



2024





RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Livestreaming - consumable

virtual items revenue



349,629





362,293





49,853





640,740





671,308





92,375

Livestreaming - time based

virtual items revenue



6,379





6,542





900





11,890





12,516





1,722

Technical services and others



7,143





6,005





826





14,812





7,315





1,007

Total revenues



363,151





374,840





51,579





667,442





691,139





95,104

Cost of revenues



(312,718)





(310,117)





(42,674)





(576,913)





(573,329)





(78,893)

Gross profit



50,433





64,723





8,905





90,529





117,810





16,211

Operating expenses















































Sales and marketing expenses



(257)





(189)





(26)





(466)





(2,177)





(300)

General and administrative

expenses



(19,148)





(16,650)





(2,291)





(36,457)





(36,580)





(5,034)

Research and development

expenses



(18,135)





(17,534)





(2,413)





(34,945)





(39,061)





(5,375)

Provision for doubtful accounts



(1,369)





(1,769)





(243)





(2,230)





(1,126)





(155)

Total operating expenses



(38,909)





(36,142)





(4,973)





(74,098)





(78,944)





(10,864)

Income from operations



11,524





28,581





3,932





16,431





38,866





5,347

Change in fair value of

contingent consideration



2,540





-





-





(1,978)





-





-

Change in fair value of warrants

liability



2,085





-





-





153





-





-

Change in fair value of

investment in marketable

security



63,570





6,991





962





65,148





3,764





518

Investment loss



(3,870)





(1,114)





(153)





(4,088)





(3,354)





(462)

Interest income, net



691





449





62





1,095





2,428





334

Other income, net



354





575





79





525





688





95

Foreign exchange gain, net



1,454





974





134





1,421





1,508





208

Income before income taxes



78,348





36,456





5,016





78,707





43,900





6,040

Income tax benefits (expenses)



6,526





(3,035)





(418)





632





(7,673)





(1,056)

Net income



84,874





33,421





4,598





79,339





36,227





4,984

Less: net income (loss)

attributable to noncontrolling

interest



138





(1,919)





(264)





(2,247)





(5,693)





(783)

Net income attributable to the

Company's shareholders



84,736





35,340





4,862





81,586





41,920





5,767



















































Other comprehensive loss:















































Other comprehensive loss -

foreign currency translation

adjustment



(511)





(172)





(24)





(498)





(608)





(84)

Comprehensive income



84,363





33,249





4,574





78,841





35,619





4,900

Less: comprehensive income

(loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests



138





(1,919)





(264)





(2,247)





(5,693)





(783)

Comprehensive income

attributable to the

Company's shareholders



84,225





35,168





4,838





81,088





41,312





5,683



















































Weighted average number of

shares*















































Basic



40,447,415





41,164,872





41,164,872





40,447,415





41,164,872





41,164,872

Diluted



40,771,279





41,334,310





41,334,310





40,660,023





41,461,415





41,461,415

Earnings per share















































Basic



2.09





0.86





0.12





2.02





1.02





0.14

Diluted



2.08





0.85





0.12





2.01





1.01





0.14



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)









For the three months ended

For the six months ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024





RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income attributable to the

Company's shareholders

84,736

35,340

4,862

81,586

41,920

5,767

Less:

























Change in fair value of

contingent consideration

2,540

-

-

(1,978)

-

-

Change in fair value of warrants

liability

2,085

-

-

153

-

-

Share based compensation

(6,720)

(3,194)

(440)

(8,613)

(5,629)

(775)

Adjusted net income

attributable to the

Company's shareholders*

86,831

38,534

5,302

92,024

47,549

6,542

Adjusted net income

attributable to the

Company's shareholders

per ordinary share*

























Basic

2.15

0.94

0.13

2.28

1.16

0.16

Diluted

2.13

0.93

0.13

2.26

1.15

0.16





"Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders" is defined as net income attributable to the

Company's shareholders excluding change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in fair value of warrant

liability and share based compensation. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and

"Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" above.



