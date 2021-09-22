Scienjoy, LATITUDE Gallery Launch New York Exhibit to Showcase NFT Work by Young Asian Artists

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation ("Scienjoy", the "Company") (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, and LATITUDE Gallery have jointly opened an art exhibition in New York to support young artists and showcase their non-fungible token (NFT) artwork as well as traditional art.

The exhibit opened with intensive participation from the art industry, supported by Scienjoy, showcasing paintings, sculptures, videos, and other artistic works in many other mediums by various artists of Asian descent. This is LATITUDE Gallery's inaugural exhibition at its Bayard Street space in New York's Chinatown neighborhood in lower Manhattan.

The exhibition, which features 10 young and talented artists, is also supported by the Global Friendship Exchange Foundation ("GFE Foundation"). The exhibit will run until October 10, 2021.

Selected by independent curator Hongzheng Han, the works presented are all recent and urgent, offering a snapshot of the breadth of LATITUDE Gallery's and GFE Foundation's joint vision and mission. Starting in 2020, LATITUDE Gallery began hosting exhibits and events to assists artists in developing their career in the art world and connecting to NFTs as a future medium.

The exhibit, called "Standing Out, the Outstandings", is a group exhibition that showcases the works of young Asian and Asian-American artists including Vincent CY Chen, Ronghui Chen, Kacy Jung, Wednesday Kim, Wai Lau, Xianglong Li, Tianyu Qiu, Siyuan Tan, Fang Yuan and Lu Zhang. The exhibition is jointly organized by LATITUDE Gallery, Scienjoy and the GFE Foundation.

In addition to sponsoring the exhibition, Scienjoy has provided substantial support to the young artists. Scienjoy has dedicated a technical team for minting, market-testing, streaming, and dropping the NFT art on platforms such as OpenSea, Rarible, and many other platforms.

"Scienjoy is proud of the success of this inaugural exhibition. Given our extensive technical investments, Scienjoy is well-positioned to support artists in dropping NFTs, livestreaming and other potential collaborations," said Victor He, Chairman and CEO of Scienjoy. "As part of our mission to build a livestreaming Metaverse, NFTs are a key component of creating an immersive digital community featuring diverse original works. We look forward to supporting artists and creators in tapping into the potential of virtual worlds."

A grand opening of the exhibit on September 10, 2021 attracted art industry professionals like Barbara Pollack, an award-winning journalist, art critic and creator who is one of the world's leading art critic on contemporary Chinese art; Paul Laster, a writer, editor, curator, artist and lecturer; and Herb Tam, a curator and director of exhibitions at the Museum of Chinese in America in New York City; and Xin Wang, an art historian and curator of the Whitney Museum and visiting critic at the Yale School of Art.

"NFTs are the future and this event is not only a traditional art opening and celebration, but also a statement of our vision on developing the NFT art world with our artists," said Shihui Zhou, the founder of LATITUDE Gallery New York.

Others who attended the grand opening event include Qianfan Gu, a contributor at Artforum International and Art in America, who is also an editor from Heichi Magazine; Phil Cai, Partner of Eli Klein Gallery; Felix Ho Yuen Chan, a writer, researcher, curator and art historian; Yiming Wu, an artist focusing on Chinese modern ink painting; Frank Wang, an experimental animator and interdisciplinary artist; and the Honey Pump, a visual art agency that connects artists with projects.

LATITUDE Gallery recently announced the opening of its new gallery space in Manhattan. Since its first show at its original location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in January 2020, the gallery has maintained a busy schedule of exhibitions and events. By relocating, LATITUDE Gallery's founder Shihui Zhou seeks to unite with, rather than intrude upon, the already dynamic arts community in New York.

This next phase in the burgeoning gallery's short history also marks the beginning of a joint partnership, as LATITUDE Gallery now operates through a strategic and fiscal sponsorship with the GFE Foundation. Previously the GFE Foundation and Scienjoy have had strategically cooperative relations with contemporary gallery and NFT platforms such as LATITUDE Gallery, Onbd NFT Agency and Herr Gallery that initiated the process of NFT engagement with artists.



About Scienjoy Holding Corporation

Founded in 2011, Scienjoy is a leading mobile livestreaming platform in China, and its core mission is to build a livestreaming service ecosystem to delight and entertain users. With approximately 250 million registered users, Scienjoy currently operates four livestreaming platform brands, including Showself, Lehai, Haixiu, and BeeLive, which features both the Mifeng Chinese version and BeeLive International version. Scienjoy uniquely combines a gamified business approach to livestreaming, in-depth knowledge of the livestreaming industry, and cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and big data, to create a unique user experience. Scienjoy is devoted to building a livestreaming Metaverse to provide users with the ultimate immersive experience, a social media network that transcends time and space, a digital community that spans virtual and physical reality, and a content-rich ecosystem. For more information, please visit http://ir.scienjoy.com/.

About the Global Friendship Exchange Foundation:

The Global Friendship Exchange Foundation ("GFE Foundation") is a registered U.S. non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization with presence across the United States. The GFE Foundation works with the mission to support young artists around the world. To this end, the GFE Foundation creates opportunities, platforms, and events to support young artists. Above all, the GFE Foundation seeks to support all kinds and forms of arts with a platform to support artists in delivering value to the world.

About LATITUDE Gallery:

Founded in the special year of 2020, LATITUDE Gallery, supports and represents young and emerging artists not only from China, Asia but all around the world, featuring avant-garde exhibitions and experimental performances in a variety of media. Through diverse programs such as open-calls, exhibitions, screenings, interviews, talks, art salons, workshops, and online presentations, the gallery is dedicated to fostering a creative community, stimulating intellectual discussions, and engaging a wide range of audiences.

