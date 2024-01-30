Scienjoy's Highly Anticipated 2023 Annual Gala and Award Ceremony Showcases the Livestreaming Industry

BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) ("Scienjoy" or the "Company"), an interactive entertainment leader in the Chinese market, today announced that the offline event of its 2023 Annual Gala and Award Ceremony (the "2023 Gala") has been held in Beijing today, marking Scienjoy's 8th consecutive year of holding the Annual Gala and Award Ceremony (the "Annual Gala"). Recognized as a longstanding IP within the industry, the Annual Gala not only empowers its partners and broadcasters but also stands as a hallmark of recognition. A total of 76 broadcasters and over 100 multi-channel networks ("MCN") have been received awards in this year's Annual Gala.

The 2023 Gala is a blend of online and offline events. The online event was launched on December 6, 2023, and concluded on December 28, 2023. The ceremony sets award categories for livestreamer and MCN respectively, selecting eligible candidates through multiple rounds to receive the highest awards.

The Annual Gala serves as a platform to empower our partners in the livestreaming industry, engaging the platforms, broadcasters, and MCNs to participate in this influential event. The success of the ceremony also leads the way for our joint adventure with our partners to explore the technological frontiers and echo with our global users through our high-quality products.

Mr. Victor He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scienjoy, attended 2023 Gala and commented on the Company's global expansion, "We're excited to celebrate with our MCN partners for another year at our annual ceremony. Just like our Annual Gala which has come a long way, Scienjoy has also been well on our way to evolve with an eye on the technological forefront of global future. We remain dedicated to creating an innovative and personalized metaverse ecology, making unique and exquisite metaverse lifestyle accessible around the world."

About Scienjoy Holding Corporation

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) is a pioneering Nasdaq-listed interactive entertainment leader. Driven by the vision of shaping a metaverse lifestyle, Scienjoy leverages AI-powered technology to create immersive experiences that resonate with global audiences, fostering meaningful connections and redefining entertainment. For more information, please visit http://ir.scienjoy.com/.

