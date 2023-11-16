Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Sixth Florida Company

Pompano Beach's BASS United joins the Sciens family of companies in the state of Florida

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has welcomed yet another Pompano Beach, Florida-based company, BASS United Fire & Security Systems, Inc. (BASS) to its growing nationwide portfolio of companies. This acquisition adds to the existing five Sciens locations and over 500 employees in Florida, including one in Pompano Beach, the former WSA Systems, which was Sciens' first acquisition in 2016.



"After 46 years in the business, I'm thrilled to join forces with Sciens Building Solutions, a well-respected leader in our industry. Their reputation and ability to carefully select their acquisitions, while fostering growth and commitment to excellent customer service, aligns perfectly with our core values," said Brad Higdon, president of BASS, who will remain in his current role with the company. "This partnership opens new opportunities and allows us to pair our strengths to provide even more phenomenal service to our customers and I am excited about the future."

Higdon established BASS in 1977 as a solo operation out of the back of his pickup truck. Since then, the company has provided complete fire alarm and life safety solutions in South Florida and the Caribbean. They support all life safety systems for service and installation, including fire alarm system retrofits, elevator recall systems required for modernization work, sprinkler systems, CCTV, and access control.

"We're enhancing the fun Sciens journey in the sunshine state, with an exciting addition to our many locations across the country. BASS United is a true life-safety leader in the South Florida area with a team of industry experts whose experience positions them well for growth under the Sciens umbrella," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "Sciens is delighted to partner with Brad and the entire BASS team as we continue on our quest to build the largest independent fire and life safety integrator in the United States."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About BASS United

Bass United Fire & Security Systems, Inc. is a company that has provided installation and service for fire alarm and life safety solutions in South Florida and the Caribbean for over 46 years. Their knowledge of fire alarm detection systems and life safety systems combined with the expertise of their NICET-certified and factory trained technicians, arms them with the capabilities to fulfill a complete system design and installation needs for all sizes of fire alarm systems. Bass-United provides professional fire alarm detection services, inspections, and repairs to all major product lines. For more information, please visit: https://www.bassunited.com/.

