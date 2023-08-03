Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Third Pennsylvania Company

News provided by

Sciens Building Solutions

03 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

Allentown's Eastern Time contributes to Sciens' existing footprint in the state of Pennsylvania.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has welcomed Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Eastern Time, Incorporated ("ETI") to its growing portfolio of companies.

This acquisition helps expand Sciens presence in the state of Pennsylvania, where it has existing businesses in Plymouth Meeting (Electronic Security Solutions) and Perkiomenville (Anchor Fire Protection). Like these locations, ETI is focused within Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, where it has been operating since 1982 with a main office in Allentown and two other locations in Wilkes-Barre and Chambersburg.

"Sciens offers outstanding technical expertise and comprehensive building solutions, not only in the great state of Pennsylvania but across the country. This, combined with Eastern Time's capabilities, will allow us to develop broader life safety offerings for the ever-growing Northeast and Central Pennsylvania market," said Chuck Rizzo, president of Eastern Time, Inc. "With family-focused Divisions in this general vicinity and beyond, we knew Sciens was the right fit for us because of their values, culture, and industry know-how. We're proud to be a part of the growing team."

Chuck started Eastern Time in 1982 at the age of 29, as a working founder to build a company committed to team management and cost-effective life safety systems integration design. His two sons, Marc and Bryan, entered the business 17 years ago and have led the executive management team for the past six. Chuck's commitment to "customer safety first" is a core value that continues throughout every fiber of Eastern Time. Since its inception, ETI has worked with numerous vertical markets, including education, business, healthcare, institutional, industrial/warehouse, government/military, property management and casino/entertainment venues. Today, their team of life safety experts, which includes a staff of engineering, project management and CAD, provide the depth and knowledge required to handle any scale design-build project.

"With its customer-first focus and excellent reputation in an area that Sciens has been a part of since early 2022, Eastern Time is a phenomenal addition to our family," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "We look forward to continuing to serve existing and new customers with even more comprehensive offerings in this region with the help of the very capable team at ETI."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Eastern Time, Incorporated

Eastern Time, Inc. (ETI) is a full-service life safety systems integration company serving Northeast and Central Pennsylvania since 1982. ETI is active in all sectors of the life safety systems vertical markets, including education, business, healthcare, institutional/prison, industrial/warehouse, government/military, property management and casino/entertainment venues. For more information, please visit: https://eastern-time.com/.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker
[email protected]
407-221-6785

SOURCE Sciens Building Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.