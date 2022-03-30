Sciens Building Solutions Completes Central Florida Acquisition

Acquisition of LV Solutions further expands Sciens platform across the United States providing even further customer reach in Central Florida

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has acquired Longwood, Florida-based fire and security firm LV Solutions ("LVS").

This is the latest acquisition since Sciens was established in 2016 to pursue a buy-and-build investment strategy in the fire detection and integrated solutions sector. The addition of LVS helps expand the company's presence in Central Florida and provides LVS, its employees, and its customers with even deeper resources and expertise.

"Sciens' and its affiliated companies' solid technical expertise and comprehensive building solutions, combined with LVS's capabilities, will allow us to develop broader and even better offerings for the important Orlando and greater Central Florida market," said Trevor Blanc, president of LV Solutions, who will remain in his current role with the company. "We are excited to expand together under the Sciens platform and look forward to continuing to provide excellent customer service to our valuable clients."

LV Solutions was founded in 2005 in Longwood, FL, where it has been supporting Central Florida area clients ever since. The addition of LVS to Sciens will allow the company to further expand its existing presence in this region by working together with existing Sciens locations in Orlando and St. Petersburg.

"There's no question the addition of LVS contributes to the fun, growth-focused journey of Sciens. LVS has an excellent reputation throughout the Central Florida region as a customer-first fire and security leader," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "Our expertise and capabilities in fire detection, sprinkler, suppression, CCTV, access control, and audio visual make us a natural choice for customers looking for a service provider that can support them across the entire spectrum."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About LV Solutions

LV Solutions was founded in 2005 to serve business owners in Central Florida, with primary focus on providing fire alarm, monitoring, CCTV, voice communication systems, access control, and integrated security systems for commercial and K-12. Various industry organization memberships assures that their knowledge of the life safety industry and strict code standards is current in a fluctuating environment. For more information, please visit: http://www.lvsinc.net/.

