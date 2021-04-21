Sciens Water becomes a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Water Opportunities Management LLC ("Sciens Water"), a significant investor in the U.S. water industry, announced today that it has become a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI").

The PRI is the leading global network for investors who are committed to integrating environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") factors into their investment decision-making and ownership process.

"As active investors in the U.S. water industry, Sciens Water considers sustainability and ESG factors to be central to its investment thesis and value-creation strategy," said John Rigas, Chairman and CEO of Sciens Water. "We believe that by investing in industry-leading companies with a commitment to environmental and social responsibility, Sciens Water can help to address some of the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water sector today."

"We are delighted to formally announce our commitment to the PRI," said Henry Cordes, Sciens Water's Director of Sustainability. "This is a critical step on our path to developing and advocating for the highest standards for sustainable investment in the water industry."

"We are delighted to welcome Sciens Water on board as a signatory" commented Fiona Reynolds, CEO of the PRI. "It is great to see their commitment to incorporating ESG and responsible investment practices in the US water industry, and we look forward to working together in future."

About Sciens Water

Sciens Water invests in U.S. water infrastructure and related companies and assets, with a focus on utilities, transmission and distribution systems, and water and wastewater treatment and recycling. Sciens seeks to partner with management teams that want to make a difference to the environment, human health, and resilience of U.S. infrastructure. With 25 years of private equity investment experience, Sciens Water brings capital and a strategic perspective to its portfolio companies. Sciens Water's investments include (i) Central States Water Resources, a water and wastewater utility that specializes in acquiring small, non-compliant systems and refurbishing them to meet environmental and regulatory requirements, (ii) Integrated Water Services, a turn-key, decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions provider with expertise in advanced treatment and reuse technologies, (iii) CROM, which designs, builds, and maintains prestressed concrete water and wastewater tanks for municipal and industrial customers across the southeast U.S., and (iv) Sciens Water Finance Corporation, a specialist lender to the water sector. For additional information, please visit scienswater.com

