Scientel Solutions 7th Annual 'Putting for Veterans' Golf Outing Raises Record-breaking Funds for Local Veterans

AURORA, Ill., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, Scientel Solutions (Scientel) hosted their 7th annual Putting for Veterans Golf outing at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville, IL. The tournament brought in an impressive $120,000 this year, making this year the most successful thus far.

Each year, the Scientel team strives to make the event bigger and better, adding new components in an effort to raise funds for local Veteran organizations.

"Through community involvement and philanthropy, Scientel Solutions is able to give back to those who need it most. Is it because of events like Putting for Veterans and our sponsors that we are able to support our local Veterans. We are very grateful to once again have the opportunity to bring together local businesses in support of this noble and worthy cause."



-Nelson Santos, Founder, and CEO of Scientel

In addition to hosting the golf tournament, the fundraising event includes the presentation of quilts to veterans by the esteemed Quilt of Valor Foundation. At this year's ceremonial presentation, the organization gave four area veterans a Quilt of Valor

"Scientel Solutions holds our military Veterans in high regard in terms of employment and advancement within their organization. This is part of their everyday operation. The annual Putting for our Veterans charitable event is not only an outstanding opportunity for Scientel to honor veterans within the community, but also provides agencies such as Naperville Responds for Veterans much needed financial resources needed to carry out our annual mission. The financial support we received from Scientel today will allow us to help approximately 12 more Veterans in need with critical home improvement and modification this year."



-Dan Jurjovec, President of Naperville Responds for Veterans

This year, Scientel had over thirty sponsors for the event, making it the most ever, ranging from hole sponsors to event sponsors and everything in between. The event's top sponsors include KWCC, APS Data Technologies, Glass Solutions, Diamon Rigging Corporation, ACB&T, Watch Lab, Bardwell Senior Living, Naperville Responds for Veterans, Cordogan, Clark & Associates, Huntington Bank, Rich Harvest Farms, Murphy Building Solutions, Penn Gaming, Homeside, Beacon Building Products, Jet Speed, and Anheuser Busch.

About Scientel Solutions

Scientel Solutions is The Universal Integrator that offers 360° technology services supporting clients' dynamic and sophisticated communications, video, and data management needs. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for their Customers, Partners, Employees, and Community. Headquartered in Aurora, IL with offices across the United States, Canada, and Europe, with extended capabilities to service clients globally.

Visit them at: www.scientelsolutions.com

To learn more about Naperville Responds for Veterans and see upcoming events in the area, visit: https://www.napervilleresponds.org/about/

To learn more about the City of Aurora's Veteran Advisory Council, visit:



https://www.cffrv.org/profile/aurora-veterans-advisory/

To Learn more about Fox Valley Marine Corp., visit: https://www.facebook.com/FoxValleyMarines

