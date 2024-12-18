Scientel Solutions Announces Partnership with Omnilert

AURORA, Ill., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientel Solutions (Scientel), headquartered in Aurora, IL, USA, has announced its partnership with Omnilert, a leader in technology solutions to help mitigate gun violence.

For over 30 years, Scientel has worked to enhance its physical security capabilities to provide its clients with modern solutions pertinent to the safety challenges they are presented with.

This strategic partnership combines Omnilert's expertise in early gun and active shooter detection and Scientel's commitment to engineering solutions that protect people, property, and valuable assets. Together, the companies aim to leverage their strengths to deliver groundbreaking solutions that help save lives and reduce the operational, legal, and social costs of gun violence.

"Interest in solutions to help prevent gun violence has been growing in Illinois and beyond, and we're excited to partner with Scientel Solutions to address this need," shared Brad Layman, Vice President of Sales for Omnilert.

By transforming existing video and safety systems into a proactive early warning system, Omnilert Gun Detect—paired with Scientel's local expertise—delivers AI-powered gun detection and trusted support to help clients stay ahead of evolving threats.

Scientel knew that Omnilert would offer seamless integration to their existing suite of smart technology solutions. "Omnilert offers a comprehensive, automated approach to managing safety and emergency response, which is essential for clients in education, public safety, and large venue spaces. With the use of artificial intelligence, it can detect potential threats, provide real-time multi-channel communication, and facilitate faster resolutions to potential dangers", states Dan Bruno, Business Unit Manager - Security at Scientel Solutions.

This collaboration is poised to bring forth innovative solutions that address the evolving security needs that many businesses and organizations face in today's social climate. Both organizations are confident that this partnership will lead to the development of transformative tools and platforms, providing clients with enhanced situational awareness and greater peace of mind.

About Scientel Solutions

Scientel Solutions is The Universal Integrator that offers 360° technology services supporting clients' dynamic and sophisticated communications, video, and data management needs. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for their Customers, Partners, Employees, and Community. They are headquartered in Aurora, IL with offices across the United States, Canada, and Europe, with extended capabilities to service clients globally.

