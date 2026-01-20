Scientel Solutions: Community Impact Report 2025

AURORA, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientel Solutions, a technology company headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, announces the release of its 2025 Community Impact Report, highlighting the company's continued commitment to giving back and strengthening the communities it serves.

Scientel Solutions Community Partner 2025

Throughout 2025, Scientel Solutions employees collectively contributed more than 600 volunteer hours supporting a wide range of philanthropic initiatives and nonprofit organizations. These efforts support the company's mission, demonstrating that meaningful impact reaches beyond technology to include service, partnership, and community engagement.

Scientel Solutions actively supports local Veteran organizations, food pantries, homeless shelters, educational institutions, and other nonprofit foundations focused on creating positive and lasting social impact. By investing time, resources, and expertise, the company remains committed to improving the well-being of individuals and families in the communities where it operates.

"At Scientel Solutions, we believe in building a smarter future not only through technological innovation, but through meaningful community engagement," said Nelson Santos, Founder and CEO of Scientel Solutions. "Our support of veterans, food pantries, homeless shelters, and educational institutions reflects our responsibility to uplift the communities that support us."

The Scientel team is passionate about addressing critical social needs and understands the importance of hands-on involvement. The company actively seeks partnerships with local organizations to ensure its efforts are aligned with immediate community needs and deliver measurable impact.

Key Areas of Community Support Include:

Empowering Communities: Investing in organizations dedicated to making meaningful and measurable social change

Investing in organizations dedicated to making meaningful and measurable social change Serving Together: Giving back through hands-on service and skill-based volunteering

Giving back through hands-on service and skill-based volunteering Meeting Real Needs: Providing essential resources to organizations addressing urgent community challenges

Providing essential resources to organizations addressing urgent community challenges Building Stronger Futures: Partnering with nonprofits to create a long-term impact

Scientel Solutions is proud of its ongoing commitment to community service and looks forward to expanding these efforts in the years ahead. The company invites partners, customers, and community members to join in making a meaningful difference.

To learn more about Scientel Solutions' commitment to community engagement, visit www.scientelsolutions.com .

About Scientel Solutions

Scientel Solutions is The Universal Integrator, delivering 360° technology services that support clients' dynamic and sophisticated communications, video, and data management needs. The company's mission is to enhance the quality of life for its Customers, Partners, Employees, and Community.

Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, with offices across the United States and Europe, Scientel Solutions provides global capabilities to support clients worldwide.

Website: www.scientelsolutions.com

SOURCE Scientel Solutions