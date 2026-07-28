Scientel Solutions CTO Michael Cataletto Reappointed to FCC's Technological Advisory Council

AURORA, Ill., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientel Solutions is proud to announce that Michael Cataletto, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Scientel Solutions, has been reappointed to serve on the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Technological Advisory Council (TAC) as Scientel's primary representative. Cataletto will serve a one-year term, continuing his contributions to one of the nation's foremost advisory councils focused on the future of communications technology.

Cataletto previously served nearly two years on the FCC's Technological Advisory Council, where he worked alongside industry leaders, researchers, and government representatives to provide technical advice and recommendations to the Commission. His reappointment reflects both his continued leadership within the telecommunications industry and the value of his expertise in addressing emerging technologies and communications policy.

The FCC's Technological Advisory Council brings together leading experts from across the telecommunications and technology sectors to advise the Commission on innovations that impact communications networks, spectrum utilization, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other critical technology initiatives. The council helps ensure the FCC remains informed as it develops policies that support the nation's evolving communications infrastructure.

"It is an honor to be reappointed to the FCC's Technological Advisory Council," said Michael Cataletto, Chief Technology Officer at Scientel Solutions. "Having previously served on the council, I've seen firsthand the importance of bringing together industry experts to help address the opportunities and challenges facing our nation's communications networks. I look forward to continuing this important work alongside my fellow council members."

"Mike's reappointment is a testament to the respect he has earned within the telecommunications and technology industries," said Nelson Santos, Founder and CEO of Scientel Solutions. "His technical expertise, strategic vision, and commitment to innovation have made him an exceptional representative for Scientel and a valued contributor to the FCC."

Cataletto's continued service on the FCC's Technological Advisory Council reinforces Scientel's commitment to advancing technology and helping shape the future of secure, resilient communications.

About Scientel Solutions

Scientel Solutions is the Universal Integrator, providing 360° technology services that support clients' dynamic and sophisticated communications, video, and data management needs. The company's mission is to enhance the quality of life for its Customers, Partners, Employees, and Community. Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Scientel maintains offices across the United States, and Europe, with extended capabilities that enable the company to serve clients around the globe.

SOURCE Scientel Solutions