Scientel Solutions Hosts 9th Annual Putting for Veterans Golf Outing, Raising Over $123,000 for Local Veteran Organizations

AURORA, Ill., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 1, 2026, Scientel Solutions (Scientel) hosted its 9th Annual Putting for Veterans Golf Outing at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville, Illinois. This year, the event raised an impressive $123,305 to support local veteran-focused organizations and programs.

Putting for Veterans 9th Annual Outing Quilt of Valor Recipients

"Putting for Veterans is our way of giving back and supporting those who have served," states Nelson Santos, Founder and CEO of Scientel Solutions. "We are proud to bring our community together each year to honor our veterans and help make a meaningful difference in their lives." Over the last 9 years, this event has brought in over $880,000 for deserving organizations!

One of the event's most meaningful traditions is the presentation of Quilts of Valor to local veterans by the nationally recognized Quilt of Valor Foundation. During this year's ceremony, six local veterans were honored with handmade quilts in recognition of their service and sacrifice to our country.

Funds raised through the 2026 outing will support a variety of initiatives led by local veteran organizations that serve the Naperville, Aurora, and larger Fox Valley area. A variety of initiatives are run by these organizations, including scholarship programs, food bank support, financial assistance for utility bills, home repairs and accessibility modifications, and other critical services that help improve the lives of veterans and their families. "If you could see the impact of the work that we do, that's why our group of volunteers is so passionate, why we're so engaged, and why we do what we do to serve those who deserve it most - in our opinion," Says Dan Jurjovec, president of Naperville Responds for Veterans. Through Putting for Veterans, Scientel continues to expand its impact and reinforce its commitment to honoring and supporting those who have served.

This year's outing featured more than 45 sponsors, making it the most successful event in the outing's history. Sponsors ranged from hole sponsors to premier event sponsors, with top sponsors including: KWCC, APS Data Technologies, Dotty's/Stella's/Shelby's, Achieving my Best Life, Dolan & Murphy, Glass Solutions, The Compassion Foundation, McGrath Elmhurst Toyota & Hollywood Casino.

About Scientel Solutions

Scientel Solutions is the Universal Integrator, providing 360° technology services that support clients' dynamic and sophisticated communications, video, and data management needs. The company's mission is to enhance the quality of life for its Customers, Partners, Employees, and Community. Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Scientel maintains offices across the United States, and Europe, with extended capabilities that enable the company to serve clients around the globe.

SOURCE Scientel Solutions