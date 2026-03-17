Scientel Solutions Tees off 9th Annual 'Putting for Veterans' Golf Outing

AURORA, Ill., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 1st, 2026, Scientel Solutions will host the 9th Annual Putting for Veterans Golf Outing at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville, Illinois. This event is about far more than golf. It is about standing beside the men and women who stood for us.

Each year, Veterans in our local community face unexpected challenges—whether it be unsafe home conditions, financial hardship, limited access to education, or ongoing effects of service.

Scientel Solutions 9th Annual Veteran Golf Tournament Flyer

Since 2018, thanks to the extraordinary generosity of sponsors and supporters, this event has raised more than $750,000, directly supporting Veterans and their families. Those funds have provided emergency home repairs, scholarship assistance, utility support, food drives, and other critical resources that restore stability, dignity, and hope.

Scientel Solutions Founder and CEO Nelson Santos launched this initiative with a simple belief: when our Veterans return home, our responsibility to them does not end. What began as a small community effort has grown into one of the region's most meaningful Veteran-focused fundraisers. This year, we are calling on businesses, community leaders, and individuals to step forward once again.

100% of donations given from the 2026 outing will benefit:

Naperville Responds for Veterans

Fox Valley Marine Corps League Detachment #1233

Aurora Veterans Advisory Council

Whether you sponsor a foursome, contribute as a corporate partner, or make a direct donation, your support sends a clear message: We remember. We care. We act.

We invite you to stand with us and make a tangible difference in the lives of local Veterans.

To become a sponsor or donate, please visit: https://puttingforveterans.dojiggy.io/pvf2026/

Together, we can ensure that those who served our country receive the support they deserve here at home.

About Scientel Solutions

Scientel Solutions is The Universal Integrator offering 360° technology services supporting clients' dynamic and sophisticated communications, video, and data management needs. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for their Customers, Partners, Employees & Community. Headquartered in Aurora, IL, with offices across the United States and Europe, and capabilities to service clients globally.

Visit them at: www.scientelsolutions.com

SOURCE Scientel Solutions