Scientel Solutions LLC Receives 2023 Hire Vets Medallion Platinum Award from The U.S. Department of Labor

AURORA, Ill., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Scientel Solutions LLC (Scientel) as one of the recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program recognizing employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"Supporting our Veterans is a part of our mission here at Scientel, from hosting our Annual Putting for Veterans Golf Tournament supporting local Veteran organizations to hiring Veterans to join our team. We know that as a part of the business community, it is critical to show our appreciation for Veterans and support them in any capacity that we can." – Nelson Santos, Founder & CEO of Scientel Solutions LLC  

Scientel is proud to join 858 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring Veterans, ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award meet rigorous employment and Veteran integration assistance criteria, including Veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of Veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for Veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for Veterans. Since 2018, more than 1,600 employers have been awarded a HIRE Vets Medallion.

About Scientel Solutions

Scientel Solutions is The Universal Integrator that offers 360° technology services supporting clients' dynamic and sophisticated communications, video, and data management needs. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for their Customers, Partners, Employees, and Community. They are headquartered in Aurora, IL with offices across the United States, Canada, and Europe, with extended capabilities to service clients globally.

Visit them at: www.scientelsolutions.com 

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2024. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov  

There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

