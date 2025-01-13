Scientia Vascular Announces Leadership Transition: John Lippert to Assume CTO Role; Rick Randall Appointed as CEO and Chairman

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientia Vascular, a leading innovator in neurovascular medical devices, announces a strategic leadership transition to further drive innovation and growth. Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Lippert will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), focusing on advancing next-generation patient solutions and therapies. Rick Randall, a seasoned executive with over 35 years in the medical device industry, will assume the positions of CEO and Chairman of the Board.

John Lippert: Pioneering Innovation in Neurovascular Care

Under John Lippert's visionary leadership, Scientia Vascular has evolved from a startup to a leading neurointerventional solutions company within a few short years. His unparalleled ability to identify gaps in medical device innovation has been instrumental in developing cutting-edge neurovascular access technologies that enhance patient outcomes. In his new role as CTO, Lippert will dedicate his expertise to designing next-generation solutions and therapies that can improve patient outcomes and further expand Scientia's business.

Rick Randall: A Visionary Leader to Drive Scientia's Growth

Rick Randall brings a wealth of experience in leading neuro-focused organizations, including guiding companies through public offerings and overseeing mergers and acquisitions. His extensive background encompasses strategic planning, product marketing, and commercialization of minimally invasive therapeutic products. Notably, Randall served as CEO of Target Therapeutics, where he was pivotal in bringing the first neurointerventional company public and developing pioneering technologies.

"Rick's leadership will be instrumental in expanding our sales efforts and leading our new marketing team," said John Lippert. "His expertise in commercialization will be invaluable as we bring new products to market, allowing me to concentrate on driving innovation as CTO. Together with our experienced executive team, we anticipate a bright future dedicated to bettering patient outcomes while building a thriving business."

Rick Randall expressed enthusiasm about joining Scientia Vascular, stating, "Scientia's next-generation vascular access technology is perfectly suited to the demands of the rapidly growing interventional stroke treatment landscape. I look forward to working with the Scientia team as we continue to redefine the way the neurovascular system is accessed and cerebral disease states are treated."

This leadership transition positions Scientia Vascular to continue its trajectory of innovation and growth, reinforcing its commitment to developing advanced medical devices that improve patient care in the neurovascular space.

About Scientia Vascular:

Scientia Vascular is committed to enhancing patient care, pursuing its mission to advance the design and manufacturing of medical solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible in treating diseases of the brain.

