Scientific & Technical Publishing Market Outlook to 2023 - Online Content, the Fastest-Growing Segment, Surpasses Books in Total Sales
Jan 29, 2020, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Scientific and technical (S&T) publishing is a $10 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy double-digit profit margins.
The foundation of the business is the scholarly journal, which is examined in depth in this report as one of five content delivery channels along with: books, online content, abstracting and indexing and other activities.
Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2019-2023 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
- Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
- Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- Exclusive market projections to 2023 by publishing activity
- Leading Publisher forecast for 2019
Whether your focus is books, journals or online content, you can trust Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2019-2023 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide.
In addition, new features have been added including:
- The number of new peer reviewed journals launched by year 2015 to present in key scientific & technical subjects: Technology & Engineering, Biological Science & Agriculture, Earth, Space & Environmental Science, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.
- The number of new scholarly and professional books published per year 2016-2018 in key scientific & technical subjects. Technology, General Science, Archeology, Chemistry, Communications Engineering, Electronics Engineering.
- Underling growth leaders in scientific and technical publishing
- Analysis of competitor books and journal title counts showing the leading subject areas for individual publishers.
- Analysis of Library content spending trends
- A round up of consortia and university library big deal cancelations.
- Research and development spending trend and forecast for the top 15 countries
- Tertiary Education Graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics by regional geography 2008-2028.
- Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Import/Export Trends 2015-2018
Key Topics Covered
1. Methodology
2. Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Key Facts & Trends
- Top Six Hold 44% of Scientific & Technical Publishing Market
- Journals Are the Largest Scientific & Technical Publishing Activity
- Online Content, Fastest-Growing Segment, Surpasses Books in Total Sales
- Digital Books Create Space on Shelves, In Budgets
- M&A Activity Focus on Reference Management Tools and Analytics
- China Assumes Mantle of World R&D Leader
- Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Exports Grew in 2018
3. Scientific & Technical Publishing Market
- Introduction
- Market Size
- Journals
- Books
- Online Content
- Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services
- Other Activities
- Elimination
- S&T Publishing by Geography
- Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Currency Impact
4. Leading Scientific & Technical Publishers
- Elsevier
- Springer Nature
- Clarivate Analytics
- John Wiley & Sons
- IHS Markit
- American Chemical Society
- Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering
- Informa
- EBSCO
- Pearson
- Frontiers Media
- Institution of Engineering and Technology
- MDPI
- American Society of Mechanical Engineers
- Holtzbrinck Publishing Group
- Royal Society of Chemistry
- British Standards Institution Group
- American Institute of Physics Publishing
5. Trends & Forecast
- Introduction
- Current Trends in S&T Publishing
- Academic Library Trends
- Research & Development Spending Trend: China Surpasses U.S.
- Asia and Rest of World Dominate Number of STEM Graduates Worldwide
- Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Export Trends
- Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Import Trends
- Scientific Community Must Change for Open Access to be Dominate Model
- Twists on Tech for Peer Review
- Technology News & Notes
- Market Forecast
- Introduction
- Journals Forecast
- Online Content Forecast
- Books Forecast
- Abstracting & Indexing Forecast
- Other Activities Forecast
- Elimination Forecast
- Forecast by Geography
- Forecast Leading Publishers
