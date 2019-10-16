Scientific Advisory Board established as IBX advances towards first-in-human study

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagion Biosystems Limited (ASX: IBX) (the Company), a company dedicated to improving healthcare through the earlier detection of cancer, today announces appointments to its newly established Scientific Advisory Board.

Chaired by Dr John Hazle, Chair of the Department of Imaging Physics at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and previously a non-executive Director of IBX until June 2019, the Scientific Advisory Board brings together a group of highly qualified experts in disciplines ranging from oncology, medical imaging, nanotechnology and clinical trial design.

"This Scientific Advisory Board brings together some of the brightest and most highly respected minds in oncology and medical imaging from the United States and Australia. Each advisory board member brings experience in both scientific research and clinical practice that can be brought to bear in support of Imagion as it develops the technology through to commercialisation," said John Hazle, Chair of the Advisory Board.

"We are fortunate to attract such a high caliber group who are genuinely interested in furthering the development of our technology and recognise its potential to transform medical imaging and cancer detection," said Bob Proulx, CEO of Imagion. "It's a crucial time for IBX, with the first-in-human study just on the horizon. The collective experience of this advisory board will be valuable in helping to further de-risk our programs and accelerate the path to commercialisation following successful completion of our first clinical milestone.

In addition to Dr Hazle, the Scientific Advisory Board members are:

Professor Andrew Scott AM MB BS (Hons), MD (Syd), FRAP, FAHMS, FAICD, FAANMS, DDU , Director, Department of Molecular Imaging and Therapy, Austin Health and Head of Tumour Targeting Laboratory, Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute in Melbourne . Andrew is a translational clinician-scientist, his work is widely recognized with over 330 peer reviewed papers on oncology and molecular imaging.

, Director, Department of Molecular Imaging and Therapy, Austin Health and Head of Tumour Targeting Laboratory, Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute in . Andrew is a translational clinician-scientist, his work is widely recognized with over 330 peer reviewed papers on oncology and molecular imaging. Professor Lisa Horvath , MBBS FRACP PhD, Director of Medical Oncology and Director of Research at the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse, a centre of excellence for cancer treatment and research located in Sydney . She holds academic appointments at both The University of Sydney and University of New South Wales and is the Head of Clinical Prostate Cancer Research at The Kinghorn Cancer Centre/Garvan Institute for Medical Research. She has published >100 research papers on cancer biology, biomarkers and clinical trials with specific expertise in prostate cancer research.

Director of Medical Oncology and Director of Research at the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse, a centre of excellence for cancer treatment and research located in . She holds academic appointments at both The and and is the Head of Clinical Prostate Cancer Research at The Kinghorn Cancer Centre/Garvan Institute for Medical Research. She has published >100 research papers on cancer biology, biomarkers and clinical trials with specific expertise in prostate cancer research. Robert Ivkov , M.Sc., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Molecular Radiation Sciences, and Oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine , Baltimore, MD USA. He also holds joint appointments in the departments of Materials Science and Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering at the Johns Hopkins University . In 2002 Dr. Ivkov co-founded Triton BioSystems to develop targeted nanoparticle therapeutic agents for the thermal ablative treatment of local cancer. He has published >80 research and review papers and holds >10 issued US and international patents.

Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Molecular Radiation Sciences, and Oncology at the , USA. He also holds joint appointments in the departments of Materials Science and Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering at the . In 2002 Dr. Ivkov co-founded Triton BioSystems to develop targeted nanoparticle therapeutic agents for the thermal ablative treatment of local cancer. He has published >80 research and review papers and holds >10 issued US and international patents. Paul Grint MD FRCP, former CEO of AmpliPhi Biosciences. Paul has more than two decades of experience in biologic and small molecule research and development, additionally having supported the successful commercialization of products in oncology, infectious diseases and immunology. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists and holds a medical degree from St. Bartholomew's Hospital Medical College, University of London .

About Imagion Biosystems

Imagion Biosystems is developing a new non-radioactive and safe diagnostic imaging technology. Combining biotechnology and nanotechnology the Company aims to detect cancer and other diseases earlier and with higher specificity than is currently possible. Imagion Biosystems listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in June 2017.

For further information please visit www.imagionbiosystems.com.

SOURCE Imagion Biosystems

Related Links

http://www.imagionbiosystems.com

