Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies Applauds New UAP Law as "Historic," Urges Government Collaboration with Civilian Experts

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCU is an invitation-only coalition of about 170 members with subject matter expertise who pursue various forms of evidence-based research into UAP, including presentation of peer-reviewed studies to the public.



"This legislation is historic - The legislation directs the Secretary of Defense to develop a 'science plan' and to bring the full resources of the military and intelligence agencies to bear on this elusive but very real set of phenomena." Mr. Hoffman, an SCU Board Officer further expanded on this new effort to express the need for oversight controls to be in place. "I hope that considerations related to oversight of this effort are being discussed such as having the ODNI serve as the Original Classification Authority for UAP data, the Information Security Oversight Office perform classification management inspections of organizations handling classified UAP data, and the ODNI Inspector General having the authority to formally investigate allegations of suppression against reporting/analyzing the UAP issue."

SCU Executive Board member Robert Powell noted that the new law mandates creation of military/intelligence units with the resources needed to execute rapid field investigations of UAP incidents, and also requires intense dedication of resources to analysis 'to develop and test, as practicable, scientific theories to account for characteristics of unidentified aerial phenomena that exceed the known state of the art in science or technology...'."



Powell said it was regrettable that congressional negotiators dropped a provision that would have created a 25-member advisory committee made up mostly of civilian experts, including two nominated by SCU, but he noted that the final legislation specifically authorizes the government's UAP-investigating entities "to draw on the special expertise of persons outside the Federal Government with appropriate security clearances." Powell commented, "We have a roster of people with deep expertise on different aspects of the multi-faceted UAP problem, many of whom are willing to work with government investigators where feasible."

The legislation requires the Pentagon UAP office to issue annual unclassified reports on ten categories of UAP information, including incidents in which UAP encounters may have had health effects on humans, and UAP incidents involving nuclear weapons and nuclear-power-generating facilities. Other provisions require detailed and frequent classified briefings to key congressional committees.



SCU previously endorsed passage of the legislation. More details can be found in an article published by SCU contributing member Douglas Dean Johnson on December 7, the day the final version was unveiled in Congress. Additional background information may be found in a press release issued by the prime congressional sponsors on December 9. (Links here purely as informational resources.)



