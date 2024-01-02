Scientific Drilling acquires DynaView Data platform from Talley Energy Services

HOUSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Drilling International, a leading player in wellbore placement, is excited to announce its latest strategic move towards enhancing data analytics and decision-making capabilities. Earlier this year, the company acquired DynaView, a cutting-edge data platform that promises to revolutionize how data is managed and utilized in the industry.

DynaView, a state-of-the-art data platform developed by leading experts in data analytics and oil and gas technology, will empower Scientific Drilling to streamline its data operations, optimize production processes, and make more informed decisions. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Scientific Drilling's commitment to innovation. It provides answer products that allow its clients to continue delivering more efficient wellbores in-zone with higher production and the highest reliability.

Key benefits of the DynaView platform include:

Geosteer Pro™: Drill a well utilizing all of your available offset data, including any and all petrophysical logs, seismic surfaces, and geological data. Instantaneously generate a prognosis that is statistically weighted and balanced to consider regional geological trends. Update the 3D model, adjust the well path, and optimize the well landing in real time with WITSML.

Pressure Pro™: A software platform designed for Pre-drill planning and real-time monitoring of drilling operations. It integrates the algorithmic sophistication demanded by more challenging drilling environments and special procedures for extended-reach drilling operations, mixed lithology pore pressure and fracture gradient environments, and a user programming feature that incorporates all the functionality of modern programming languages.

DynaView Pro: A software platform designed for monitoring drilling operations, incorporating the algorithmic sophistication demanded by more challenging drilling environments and special procedures for extended reach drilling operations, mixed lithology pore pressure and fracture gradient environments, and a user programming feature that integrates all of the functionality of modern programming languages are among the highlights of this new tool.

Commenting on the acquisition, Scientific Drilling's CEO, Wes Shedd, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome DynaView into the Scientific family. This strategic investment aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence. With DynaView, we are well-positioned to enhance our operations, increase productivity, and deliver even greater value to our customers."

The acquisition of DynaView underscores Scientific Drilling's dedication to staying at the forefront of technology and its commitment to delivering maximum value service delivery in all energy markets, domestic and international, as well as supporting a growing geothermal solution.

About Scientific Drilling International

Scientific Drilling International is the largest independent service provider of global high-accuracy wellbore navigation and directional drilling services. With approximately 1,200 employees, the company has extensive research and development, manufacturing, repair and maintenance, and service capabilities.

Strategically found in over 20 countries, Scientific Drilling supports various markets, including oil and gas, unconventional resources, geothermal, and coalbed methane.

To learn more about Scientific Drilling, please visit www.scientificdrilling.com

