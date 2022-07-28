SCIENTIFIC FINANCIAL SYSTEMS (SFS) BUILDS OUT QUOTIENTTMADVANCED ANALYTICAL AND DATA MANAGEMENT TOOL TO ENABLE INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS TO SPEND MORE TIME ON RESEARCH AND DEVELOPING MODELS WITH READY TO USE DATA

SFS Signs Strategic Agreement with Refinitiv® for Quantitative Analytics

BOSTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SFS announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Refinitiv Quantitative Analytics, that will reduce data wrangling with seamless integration of financial data into Python and financial analytic modules with Quotient™ from SFS.

The agreement brings together Refinitiv's Quantitative Analytics solution and SFS's Quotient's intuitive graphical user interface and Python-based toolset. This allows Quants and data scientists to spend less time gathering, cleansing, and normalizing data from multiple sources before it can be used.

SFS is a Boston-based FinTech company that builds intuitive financial analysis platforms utilizing Alternative Datasets and Machine Learning, and Refinitiv®, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure.

"We are excited to embark on this agreement with Refinitiv," said Pete Millington, Founder and CTO of SFS. "We offer Refinitiv clients and prospects much more simplified access to Refinitiv fundamental and technical data sets directly in Python."

Refinitiv® customers will now be able to:

Spend more time focusing on building models and solving problems. Retrieve Refinitiv data items in a non-coding drag and drop user interface.





Create complex derived data items, factors or features, with minimal Python

coding. No SQL code required.





coding. No SQL code required. Benefit from flexible data integration tools to tie in additional data including portfolio accounting data, traditional fundamental data, technical data and alternative data from a number of data sources, including SQL, and Snowflake databases.

"We appreciate all the hard work that SFS has put into developing Quotient™," said Juan Zamudio, Quant and Feeds Partnerships Manager, Refinitiv. "We believe that Quotient™ offers a nice suite of tools that complements Refinitiv Quantitative Analytics."

About Scientific Financial Systems (SFS)

Scientific Financial Systems, Inc., a Boston-based financial technology company, developed Quotient™, an advanced analytical and data management tool enabling the institutional investment community (quants) to improve their performance.

Quotient's quantitative portfolio management platform provides an intuitive user interface to a comprehensive Python toolset for utilizing vendor and proprietary data.

Sales Contact:

Colin Longval

[email protected]

Sales and Business Development Manager

(617) 680-8994

Media Contact:

Cynthia Kastner

[email protected]

301-367-0664

SOURCE Scientific Financial Systems