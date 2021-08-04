Scientific Games Acquires Lightning Box

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") acquired content studio Lightning Box as the Company continues to execute on its vision to become a leading, cross-platform global game Company.

This acquisition is a key step forward on the Company's strategic plan to become a content-led sustainable growth company. The Company continues to capitalize on its largest growth opportunities with a focus on digital markets. The addition of the Lightning Box studio bolsters the Company's in-house studios with even more talented game makers.

Lightning Box, a Sydney-based slot developer, has a proven track record for creating feature-rich, land-based inspired games that deliver exciting experiences for online slot players worldwide. The studio's titles include strong performers such as ChickenFox, Lightning Horseman, Lightning Leopard, ChickenFox5x Skillstar, Astrocat and Silver Lion. Lightning Box is currently live with more than 50 of the leading U.S., Canadian and European operators, including BetMGM, Rush Street, Golden Nugget, FanDuel, BCLC, Loto Quebec, Unibet, 888, Sky Bet, LeoVegas, William Hill, Betsson and many more.

Dylan Slaney, SVP Gaming, Digital at Scientific Games, said, "Lightning Box games are hugely popular with slots players around the world, and we're excited to welcome these talented game designers to our team. Our strategy is a simple one: talented, passionate people make great games and the addition of the Lightning Box team is another example of this and how we will continue to be the iGaming industry leader."

Scientific Games and Lightning Box have a long-standing partnership, which should lead to a seamless integration. Lightning Box games are already proven performers across the OpenGaming™ platform in the U.S. and the studio will continue deliver new exciting games while benefitting from Scientific Games' comprehensive range of resources, including data analytics and commercial support.

Peter Causley, CEO and co-founder of Lightning Box, said, "Wow, what an amazing opportunity and recognition of our team's efforts. Joining the Scientific Games team and working even more closely with them comes at the perfect time to drive forward our ambitious product innovation plans. Having been an OpenGaming partner since it's early days, we knew that Scientific Games had the capabilities to propel our games to new heights. We're now in a better position than ever to bring our robust pipeline of high-quality slots more effortlessly to our global online casino partners."

© 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

www.scientificgames.com

