Scientific Games and BoyleSports, Ireland's Largest Bookmaker, Launch Upgraded Promote Screen Solution

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") and BoyleSports have upgraded the Ireland bookmaker's screen solution from legacy technology to Promote, the world leading screen solution from the OpenEngage™ range of OpenSports™.

BoyleSports is Ireland's largest bookmaker, and with the upgrade to Promote, they receive state of the art screen management solutions that empower them to present their sports betting data to punters in a sleek, intuitive package.

BoyleSports launched Promote with a select few shops in November 2019, and with Scientific Games they plan to roll out complete upgrades across every BoyleSports property in Ireland and the UK. Additionally, BoyleSports will onboard new betting shops with the upgraded screen solution.

Jenna Boyle, BoyleSports Group Retail Director for BoyleSports, said, "We've used the Scientific Games' screen solution through its early development since 2001, which was a major factor in our decision to upgrade to their new Promote screen product. Reliability is key, and Scientific Games with its OpenSports product set offers a great history of performance alongside a futuristic approach to sports betting technology. We can't wait to see the ongoing reaction to our upgraded screen technology."

By choosing Promote, BoyleSports has highlighted the unique modular nature of the OpenSports product portfolio. OpenSports empowers global partners to choose the technology that works best for their business and for their players. SportsSports betting operators worldwide choose OpenSports for this flexibility and reliability.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook and Platforms, Digital for Scientific Games, said, "Promote is the latest and greatest screen management technology on the market, and we're thrilled to bring it to BoyleSports' many locations across Ireland. BoyleSports has been a strong force in retail betting shops, providing the best experience for retail customers. This deal shows their ongoing commitment to raising the bar in retail and also shows their dedication to the future of retail sports betting following their recent acquisitions and expansion."

