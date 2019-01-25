Scientific Games and Caesars Launch Sports Betting in Pennsylvania

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") and Caesars have enhanced their partnership through the launch of sports betting at Caesars' Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack. The sportsbook, powered by the Company's OpenBet™ platform, features world-class sports betting retail solutions, allowing Harrah's players to place bets at the venue. Online and mobile sports betting will follow in the first quarter of 2019.

The launch represents Scientific Games and Caesars' joint commitment to bringing the best sports betting solution to players across regulated markets. The Pennsylvania sportsbook features a wide range of betting options, including professional and college sports coverage for football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, golf, and more to reach new and experienced bettors.

Further driving Caesars sportsbook to the next level, Scientific Games will provide ongoing managed trading services from its Don Best group, powering continuous evolution of the platform's pricing and data feeds.

Christian Stuart, Executive Vice President, Gaming and Interactive Entertainment at Caesars, said, "We're excited to open THE BOOK, which allows our players to wager on their favorite professional and college sports events at the region's most complete game-changing sports betting experience. We've worked seamlessly with Scientific Games to cement our sportsbook presence in new markets with great speed, and we're excited to usher in a new era of sports betting capabilities for Pennsylvania players at Caesars."

Jordan Levin, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Executive Digital at Scientific Games, said, "This is the third state in which we've launched sports betting with Caesars, following in the footsteps of New Jersey and Mississippi, and we're thrilled to see constant growth in our partnership. Sports betting builds more momentum every day, and we're proud to partner with Caesars to lead the charge and provide a top-notch solution to players in Pennsylvania."

