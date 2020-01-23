Scientific Games and DraftKings Power New iGaming Experiences in New Jersey via OpenGaming™ Launch

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") continues to fuel ground-breaking entertainment experiences in the U.S. with the launch of its iGaming platform and games content portfolio with DraftKings Inc.

DraftKings is a leading provider of daily fantasy sports in the U.S. Their entry into the sports betting and iGaming business brings a powerful brand to players across regulated U.S. states.

The launch gives DraftKings players access to the Company's entire library of U.S.-available titles, including player-favorite in-house developed titles and third-party games from partner studios through SG Digital's Open Gaming System aggregation platform, part of the Company's end-to-end OpenGaming product suite. OpenGaming ramps up the iGaming experience for DraftKings' New Jersey players with cut-through features and player-favorite content from studios across the globe.

Dylan Slaney, SVP Casino for SG Digital, said, "New Jersey is booming right now, and DraftKings has a strong foothold in the market. Throw our content and platform into the mix, and you've got a powerful combination of two market leaders that will bring players the best online gaming experiences available today."

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

