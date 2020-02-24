Scientific Games and Golden Nugget Expand iGaming Partnership, add Sports Betting

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games") and Golden Nugget, LLC, a leading US casino operator, have agreed to expand their iGaming partnerships in a new multi-state, multi-product, multi-channel agreement. Building on a long-term partnership, Scientific Games will provide its solutions to Golden Nugget across multiple states through 2024 and potentially beyond.

Scientific Games will supply Golden Nugget with its OpenGaming™ in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and, as regulations allow, potentially other states that legalize iGaming in the future. Golden Nugget will benefit from the Open Gaming System™ content aggregation platform, portal, and player account management solution to enhance its iGaming presence.

Golden Nugget has also selected to utilize the full OpenSports™ product suite and world-class managed trading services from Don Best Sports. The deployment of OpenSports™ will start with mobile sports betting in New Jersey with additional states included as new states launch. There is also an option to roll out OpenSports™ in retail locations across multiple states including New Jersey, Mississippi and Nevada.

Thomas Winter, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Online Gaming for Golden Nugget, said, "We have a long history with Scientific Games, and their technology is a cornerstone of our sports betting and iGaming strategy. We're thrilled to continue working with them to bring a consistent and best-in-class experience to our players across multiple products, nationwide."

Jordan Levin, Group Chief Executive, Digital for Scientific Games, said, "Following Golden Nugget's transition to our solutions, we look forward to launching Sports on top of our long-standing player account and iGaming relationship. Golden Nugget has a wide player base across the U.S., having pioneered the iGaming space in New Jersey from its earliest days, and we're excited to power their sports betting and iGaming presence, providing a seamless and reliable end-to-end betting experience."

Scientific Games has provided sports betting solutions since the late 1990s and currently serves a total of 35 sports betting customers in 16 countries. Scientific Games is among the first to be certified by the World Lottery Association as a responsible gaming supplier and is the first sports betting supplier to join the Global Lottery Monitoring System, which ensures the integrity of sports betting worldwide.

