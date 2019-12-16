Scientific Games And Norsk Tipping Sign Supply Agreement For Video Lottery Terminals Across Norway

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary Global Draw Ltd., today announced that it has secured a landmark agreement with Norsk Tipping to supply Video Lottery Terminals (VLT) across multiple locations throughout Norway.

Norsk Tipping is the only VLT operator in Norway and is owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Culture. Starting in late 2020, the Company will supply 3,000 to 4,500 VLTs in approximately 1,000 venues, including convenience stores, bingo venues and other arenas across the country.

The winning design provides a one stop gaming solution to meet the unique needs of the Norwegian market. Modular in design, each VLT model ensures a consistent player experience that is customizable to suit the needs of each individual venue.

This exciting deal also makes Norsk Tipping the first European customer of Scientific Games to secure partnerships with the Company for lottery, gaming and digital services. Scientific Games also provides iGaming, eInstant games, instant lottery games, lottery gaming systems and retail technology to its longtime partner.

Phil Horne, SG Gaming UK CEO says: "Scientific Games has a wealth of gaming and lottery expertise across its business units. Using a collaborative approach and bringing in the best resources from across the Company was key to securing this deal, demonstrating that we will meet all customer needs and deliver a specific, tailored gaming solution. This has been an exciting project from the start – it has really allowed us to demonstrate our core strengths while delivering the right product for Norway.

The modular design combines sleek contemporary style with a host of advanced functions and features to provide an entertaining and engaging experience for the Norwegian player. The flexibility of the new product means that it will work in any retail environment."

Thorbjørn A Unneberg, EVP Market Operations Norsk Tipping says: "Having worked closely with Scientific Games over the years, we are delighted that they can extend their offering with us further. Scientific Games was the best qualified vendor throughout the public procurement process and they have developed a unique hardware solution that meets our high expectations in terms of quality and design. We look forward to seeing the new terminals rolled out next year, and growing our successful partnership."

