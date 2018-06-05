Scientific Games and Pennsylvania Lottery Introduce iLottery Online/Mobile Games

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announced that the Company and the Pennsylvania Lottery have launched iLottery online/mobile games to players in the state for the first time. This represents the first launch combining Scientific Games' leading lottery digital products with those from the Company's recent acquisition of NYX Gaming Group, a leader in digital platforms, games, and services. Scientific Games and the Pennsylvania Lottery launched the new iLottery games as part of a series of legislative initiatives that also included Keno and Virtual Sports.

"Pennsylvania iLottery games are a fun, new way to play and win from home or while on the go," said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. "iLottery is a big part of our effort to meet our players where they already are while generating new funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians."

The iLottery program is powered by Scientific Games' systems technology and portfolio of entertaining digital lottery games, as well as innovative technology that integrates third-party game providers. Offering chances to win up to $250,000, the new digital lottery games may be played on a computer, tablet or mobile device. The game titles include: Big Money SLINGO®, Bigfoot, Cash Buster Towers, Cash in the Lamp, Crossword Cash, Foxin' Wins, Monster Wins, Robin Hood, Super Cash Buster, Super Gems, and Volcano Eruption. Players can try demo versions of the interactive games at www.pailottery.com. The new iLottery program includes Scientific Games' responsible gaming controls, and an innovative affiliate program that benefits existing Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

"Scientific Games has a long history of investing in innovative games, technology and services that maximize Lottery funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians. Our partnership with the Pennsylvania Lottery has resulted in one of the highest performing lotteries in the world," said Pat McHugh, Senior Vice President, Global Lottery Systems for Scientific Games. "Now we are thrilled to combine Scientific Games and NYX's market-leading capabilities to offer entertaining digital games to Pennsylvania Lottery players, and to continue our support of Pennsylvania Lottery retailers with the iLottery affiliate program."

As part of the affiliate program, the Lottery is partnering with its more than 9,400 retailers to encourage players to sign up for iLottery. Games sold in stores will continue to be the foundation of its business and proceeds to benefit older adults. With the launch of iLottery, Pennsylvania becomes the seventh U.S. state to sell lottery games online. Since 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed nearly $28 billion to programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.

"The combination of Scientific Games and NYX earlier this year created a global digital leader across iLottery, iGaming and sports betting that offers a breadth of technology, content and managed services to the Pennsylvania Lottery and lotteries worldwide," said Matt Davey, Chief Executive Officer of SG Digital, the newly created division of Scientific Games. "As an integrated company, together we are very excited to support the Pennsylvania Lottery in its launch of new, expanded gaming entertainment in digital channels."

As a supplier to more than 150 lotteries globally, including nearly every North American lottery, Scientific Games is known for game innovation and complex, integrated systems technology implementations. The Company is currently the fastest growing lottery systems supplier in the U.S., and the leading lottery systems supplier in Europe.

