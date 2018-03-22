Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive

LAS VEGAS and MACAU, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces the first-ever installation of its new Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian linked progressive. This installation follows the success of the Company's Duo Fu Duo Cai® family link in Macau, and will be followed with additional installations scheduled for the Philippines and Cambodia.

"Scientific Games continues to bring its popular market-tailored games to Asia. Scientific Games first brought Duo Fu Duo Cai to the Asian market and is now making its world premier of our new Jin Ji Bao Xi linked progressive. This link features a number of our exciting games and is expected to be wildly popular with players," said Ken Jolly, the company's Vice President and Managing Director of Asia.

Jin Ji Bao Xi is the lastest multi-denominational, progressive linked jackpot from Scientific Games' new offering of the Echo FortunesTM base game on the Dualos™ cabinet, which debuted at the Macau Gaming Show last November. The game is engaging with the unique, exclusive content and design for Asian Players.

The name of Jin Ji Bao Xi carries the meaning of good luck and good news in Chinese. The logo itself - the bat and peach - is from the Chinese traditional symbol which represents both good fortune and longevity, bringing prosperity and good news to players.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in gaming entertainment offering the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. The company is #1 in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, casino table games and utility products and lottery instant games, and a leading provider of games, systems and services for casino, lottery and social gaming. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com.

